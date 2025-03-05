Amitabh Bachchan reveals he got superstitious while watching Ind vs Aus match: ‘How to sit, shoes on?’

Actor Amitabh Bachchan's recent post on his blog proves he is no different from us when it comes to a cricket match where India is playing. Taking to his blog early on Wednesday morning, Amitabh revealed his inhibitions during the India vs Australia Champions Trophy semi-final match. (Also Read | Anushka Sharma left disappointed, shocked after Virat Kohli's early dismissal during India vs New Zealand match. Watch) Amitabh Bachchan spoke about the India vs Australia semi-final match.

Amitabh gets superstitious while watching cricket

Amitabh wrote how the match made him reconsider all his decisions from if he should watch the match to how he should sit during it. The actor said, "The Match .. cricket .. to decide the FINALS .. and all kinds of permutations and connotations begin to invade the mind and body. Should I see the game .. at times when the game is seen, we lose .. but defied that today .. so .. where to sit, how to sit .. one leg upon the other .. which leg which upon .. bending or stretched straight .. shoes on or off .. change the leg curl or not .. oh dear a wicket just fell .. no no no .. get back to the first leg over leg position.. HOLD."

Amitabh lauds India's win

He added that India's win over Australia "was made in great style". The actor continued, "Get up to go .. walk a bit when the ads., begin or stay put .. the variations keep tempting the mind and system, until the final victory .. and the victory was made in great style .. restrained controlled, no fear, no anxiety .. just the confidence of the team to WIN .. to hold on till the last few balls, and have the will and skill that the ball shall fly over the barrier and announce the WIN."

Amitabh talks about cricket, human mind

Amitabh shared how the brain and mind function when the matter is about cricket. “In the finals now ..it’s past midnight, so it shall happen TODAY, and the routine shall begin again of where to sit, et al .. Even the greatest thinkers and philosophers profess ignorance on the mind matters for results, but never have been too strict on the final outcome.”

"HomoSapiens we be .. and we are different .. we have the largest brains and have the ability to absorb in intelligence all around us and about ..Particularly when we play cricket," concluded his note.

Javed Akhtar, Ajay Devgn, Athiya hailed Team India too

Earlier, Javed Akhtar, Ajay Devgn, Ayushmann Khurrana, Athiya Shetty and other celebrities reacted to India's win. Javed tweeted, “Once again Virat has proved that he is the strongest pillar of today’s Indian cricket’ s edifice!!! Hats off!!”

Ajay wrote, “INTO THE FINALS and that too in style. The redemption we wanted from the 2023 WC is complete, and what a way to finish. One step closer to becoming The Champions!!!”

About the match

The semi-final match of the ICC Champions Trophy was held in Dubai on Tuesday. India registered a four-wicket victory, securing their place in the final. They will now face the winner of the second semi-final between South Africa and New Zealand.