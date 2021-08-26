Amitabh Bachchan reveals why he rehearses multiple times for films: 'At my age, we can't remember lines fast'

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has spoken about why he rehearses his lines over and over again for films. During a recent interview with Chehre producer Anand Pandit, Amitabh and Emraan Hashmi talked about their upcoming film.

Taking to Instagram, Amitabh Bachchan shared a clip from the interview. During the conversation, Emraan talked about Amitabh's 'badappan (goodness)' and added that the veteran actor gives his '500% to the film'. He revealed that he was 'excited and nervous' about sharing the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan.

“I have grown up watching his films...I didn’t want to mess up the first day of shoot with him. I didn’t want to forget my lines. I mugged up my lines. His speciality is the fact that he gives everything to a film," he said.

Amitabh said, "If the director and the producer have decided that this is what the protocol and the curriculum is going to be in making this film...we should follow it. I just feel there would be a huge amount of disrespect towards the maker...it is our duty to make sure then at least we deliver what they are asking us to do...This is our responsibility. This is the reason why I rehearse over and over. At my age, we cannot remember our lines fast. I rehearse so that the lines stay somewhere in my mind. Many of my co-stars have said that I rehearse a lot. I just tell them to let me do it on my own. But it is necessary."

He also spoke about the most challenging part of shooting Chehre. “I was so petrified when I was told we have to go to Slovakia and shoot in the snow. But when I landed, I saw every crew member was provided with every sort of facilities to survive in that temperature," he said.

Chehre is directed by Rumy Jafry and produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited. It also stars Annu Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty, Krystle D'Souza, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav, and Siddhanth Kapoor. The film is set to get a theatrical release on August 27, 2021.

He is also working on the Vikas Bahl-directorial Goodbye and recently completed its first shoot schedule. The film also features actors Neena Gupta, Rashmika Mandanna, Pavail Gulati, and Elli Avram. Amitabh also has Brahmastra, Jhund, and Mayday in the pipeline. He will also be seen in the remake of the Hollywood film The Intern with Deepika Padukone.

Amitabh is currently hosting the 13th season of his quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati on Sony Entertainment Television.