News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan reviews grandson Agastya Nanda's The Archies trailer: ‘You carry the torch ably ahead’

Amitabh Bachchan reviews grandson Agastya Nanda's The Archies trailer: ‘You carry the torch ably ahead’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 10, 2023 04:04 PM IST

Agastya Nanda plays Archie Andrews in Zoya Akhtar's upcoming Netflix film, The Archies. It will release in December.

Amitabh Bachchan extended his best wishes and blessings for grandson Agastya Nanda, who will be making his Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. Reacting to the trailer of the film, Amitabh was proud of Agastya. The Archies will release on Netflix. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan laud Suhana Khan's The Archies

Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda will mark his debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.
Amitabh reacts to The Archies

Sharing the trailer, Amitabh wrote in the caption of his Instagram Reels, “Agastya my love blessings and more .. you carry the torch ably ahead.” He also tagged the entire cast and crew of the film.

Cast of The Archies

While Agastya is not on social media, his sister Navya Naveli Nanda dropped emojis in response to Amitabh’s post. Joining her, Mihir Ahuja, Divya Dutta, Zoya Akhtar and Tara Sharma, among others, sent their love.

Not only Agastya, but The Archies also mark the official entry of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and the late Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor in Bollywood. Based on the popular Archies Comics, the film is set in the 1960s in the fictional town of Riverdale, India.

The Archies trailer

The trailer for the Indian adaptation introduced seven characters -- Archie (Agastya Nanda), Betty (Khushi Kapoor), Veronica (Suhana Khan), Jughead (Mihir Ahuja), Reggie (Vedang Raina), Ethel (Dot) and Dilton (Yuvraj Menda). It is written by Reema Kagti, Zoya and Ayesha Devitre. Produced by Tiger Baby, Graphic India, and Archie Comics, the film will start streaming on Netflix on December 7.

Karan Johar reacts to Zoya Akhtar's trailer

Talking about the film, Karan Johar recently penned a long post for Zoya Akhtar. An excerpt from his post read, “Zoya and I grew up together…she was the wiser one, the smarter one and still is! She waited 7 years to start her first film (so much for nepotism and privilege), she had more actors turn her down than most tables at high end restaurants. She still, with passion and perseverance, got to make Luck By Chance…which was the most critically acclaimed film of that year but didn’t have that luck at the box office. She then directed my favourite ZO Akhtar film ZNMD, keeping her conviction intact (was told to edit it tighter, remove driving shots in a “road trip “ film, add an item song). She listened to her inner voice and not anyone else and made a super hit award winning film.”

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
