Amitabh Bachchan reviews grandson Agastya Nanda's The Archies trailer: ‘You carry the torch ably ahead’

Sharing the trailer, Amitabh wrote in the caption of his Instagram Reels, “Agastya my love blessings and more .. you carry the torch ably ahead.” He also tagged the entire cast and crew of the film.

While Agastya is not on social media, his sister Navya Naveli Nanda dropped emojis in response to Amitabh’s post. Joining her, Mihir Ahuja, Divya Dutta, Zoya Akhtar and Tara Sharma, among others, sent their love.

Not only Agastya, but The Archies also mark the official entry of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and the late Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor in Bollywood. Based on the popular Archies Comics, the film is set in the 1960s in the fictional town of Riverdale, India.

The trailer for the Indian adaptation introduced seven characters -- Archie (Agastya Nanda), Betty (Khushi Kapoor), Veronica (Suhana Khan), Jughead (Mihir Ahuja), Reggie (Vedang Raina), Ethel (Dot) and Dilton (Yuvraj Menda). It is written by Reema Kagti, Zoya and Ayesha Devitre. Produced by Tiger Baby, Graphic India, and Archie Comics, the film will start streaming on Netflix on December 7.

Talking about the film, Karan Johar recently penned a long post for Zoya Akhtar. An excerpt from his post read, “Zoya and I grew up together…she was the wiser one, the smarter one and still is! She waited 7 years to start her first film (so much for nepotism and privilege), she had more actors turn her down than most tables at high end restaurants. She still, with passion and perseverance, got to make Luck By Chance…which was the most critically acclaimed film of that year but didn’t have that luck at the box office. She then directed my favourite ZO Akhtar film ZNMD, keeping her conviction intact (was told to edit it tighter, remove driving shots in a “road trip “ film, add an item song). She listened to her inner voice and not anyone else and made a super hit award winning film.”

