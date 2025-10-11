Amitabh Bachchan reveals Jaya stormed out of the theatre on watching Mere Angne Mein, shares her ‘typical wife trait’

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan turned 83 today (October 11). A day before his birthday, Big B celebrated the occasion with veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar and actor-director Farhan Akhtar on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17. During the special episode, Amitabh made an interesting revelation about his superhit song “Mere Angne Mein” from the 1981 film Laawaris. Amitabh Bachchan talks about Jaya Bachchan's 'typical wife trait'.

Amitabh Bachchan reveals one habit in him that Jaya Bachchan dislikes

When Farhan Akhtar asked him to name one quality of his that his wife Jaya Bachchan dislikes, Amitabh responded, “It doesn’t matter what the story, actress or film is, if she doesn’t like something, she says it directly. While shooting for the song Mere Angne Mein, I thought I should dress up as all the women described in the song, short, plump, petite, tall. During the trial screening of the film, when the song started playing, devi ji uth ke nikal gayi (she stormed off from the theatre). She didn’t like the song at all and mujhe bahut daanti (she scolded me a lot). She said, ‘How could you ever do a song like this?’”

Amitabh further shared a light-hearted moment about Jaya’s “typical wife trait”, “Cut to 15 years later, when I was performing this song at award functions, we would invite women representing the types mentioned in the lyrics. They’d come on stage, dance with me some hugged, some kissed me. When it came to the ‘short’ part, I told them not to call anyone because I already had one (referring to Jaya). So I lifted her in my arms, and the line was, ‘Godh mein utha lo, bachche ka kya kaam hai’ (Lift her in your lap, she’s as light as a child). The mic was there, so I thought she’d add a line too, but she was busy wiping the lipstick marks off my cheek. That’s very typical of all wives. She didn’t care about anything else, just the lipstick marks!”

About Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan’s relationship

The two first met at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune. Their friendship blossomed into love when they worked together on the film Guddi (1971). Their relationship deepened during the making of Zanjeer (1973), the film that made Amitabh a star. That same year, the couple decided to get married and tied the knot on 3 June 1973 in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family.

Over the years, they have worked together in several iconic films, including Sholay, Abhimaan, Chupke Chupke, Mili, Silsila, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. They are parents to Shweta Bachchan Nanda and actor Abhishek Bachchan.