Emotional Amitabh Bachchan shares pics, note after spending a day on Navy warship: 'I come back with utmost learning'

Actor Amitabh Bachchan recently visited an Indian Navy Destroyer, then penned a long note and shared photos. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Amitabh talked about the "strength of our forces, dedication of our fighting men and women and unstinted contribution" to India. Amitabh also shared that he returned with "utmost learning for the day". Amitabh Bachchan dedicated a post to our armed forces.

Amitabh Bachchan shares pics after visiting Indian Navy Warship

In the photos, Amitabh gave different poses as he stood on the Navy warship. Dressed in a black blazer, matching trousers, and white sneakers, Amitabh was seen punching in the air. Sharing his photos, Amitabh wrote, "You hear about the strength of our Forces .. you hear the stories of valour about our soldiers that sacrifice their lives for us all .. you discover and learn the armoured vessels that fight, so you and I can get a peaceful sleep."

Amitabh praises India's armed forces

Amitabh wrote how one falls "short for words" at the dedication of our armed forces. "You marvel at the dedication and will of our fighting men and women .. and you come back to the comfort of your home, when they that fight for your peace and calm and the very existence, put in their uniformed incredible effort to bring us our safety. Then you realise and give brave thoughts to the men and women of our fighting forces, and fall short for words in describing their unstinted contribution for the Nation," he added.

Amitabh is filled with pride

The veteran actor added that he is "filled with admiration and pride for them that give their all, for us". "I come back to day with the utmost learning for the Day .. and feel almost as though .. that from yesterday a guided hand brings me to the aspect of our forces which is never well known ..a prediction ..I have learnt .. I have known .. I am in pride .. and knowledge of much that should remain filled with secrecy ..I am a citizen of Bharat .. and filled with admiration and pride for them that give their all, for us ..BHARAT MATA KI JAI," concluded his note.

In an earlier post, he wrote, “An experience of a lifetime - an entire day spent on an Indian Navy Destroyer ..pride, and honour for our fighting forces.”

About Amitabh's last film

Amitabh was last seen with Rajinikanth in Vettaiyan, which hit theatres last year. The film also starred Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati. He is yet to announce his next film.