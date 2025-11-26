Amitabh Bachchan turns narrator for 26/11 tribute film as Akshay Kumar, Bollywood stars remember the martyrs

Seventeen years after the 26/11 terror attack shook Mumbai, Amitabh Bachchan has paid tribute in a powerful new way by lending his voice as the narrator of a short film honouring the victims and heroes of the tragedy. The film, shared by Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, was unveiled on the anniversary of the attack. Akshay Kumar also joined in remembering the victims, posting a solemn message on social media. Bollywood stars, including Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar, shared tributes, emphasising the enduring spirit of Mumbai and remembering the tragedy that claimed 166 lives.

Big B narrates short film remembering martyrs

The animated short, narrated by Amitabh, recounts how the barbaric attack failed to break the spirit of Mumbai or the nation. Sharing the film on Instagram, Amruta wrote, “A powerful video that was played at the ‘Global Peace Honours’. A tribute to the 26/11 martyr families and the victims of the Pahalgam attack, at the Gateway of India. It left the audience with goosebumps.”

As India marked the 17th anniversary of one of its worst terror strikes, Bollywood celebrities came together to remember the lives lost on November 26, 2008, when Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists stormed Mumbai, killing 166 people and injuring around 300.

Akshay Kumar posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Never forgive, never forget. Jai Hind. #26/11.”

Veer Pahariya, Zoya Akhtar, and Akshay Oberoi reshared Mumbai Police’s commemorative post on their Instagram stories, while Vikrant Massey left folded-hands and heart emojis as a mark of respect.

Actress Isha Koppikar also paid a moving tribute, saying, “My deepest condolences to the martyrs of 26/11 and Pahalgam. Their pain, sacrifice and courage remind us to become better humans and better Indians every day. India will never forget them.” She further added, “Some heroes wear uniforms… and they never fade from history,” sharing her pride in participating in the tribute event held at the Gateway of India.

On the night of November 26, 2008, ten terrorists entered Mumbai via the sea route and launched coordinated attacks across the city for nearly 60 hours. Nine were killed by security forces, while Ajmal Kasab, the lone surviving gunman, was captured, sentenced to death in 2010, and executed in 2012.