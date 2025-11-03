Amitabh Bachchan was worried Jumma Chumma hook step might look vulgar: Here's how Jaya Bachchan reacted to it

Amitabh Bachchan's Jumma Chumma De De from the 1991 blockbuster Hum is an iconic song, but the conceptualization of the now cult classic song was filled with uncertainty. Choreographer Chinni Prakash recently recalled that Big B was not sure about the hookstep and thought it would look vulgar, but his wife, Jaya Bachchan, had a surprisingly opposite reaction. Amitabh Bachchan was worried Jumma Chumma hook step might look vulgar- Jaya Bachchan's reaction surprised everyone

Amitabh Bachchan was worried about Jumma Chumma hookstep

During a recent interaction with Friday Talkies, choreographer Chinni Prakash shared some behind-the-scenes secrets from the sets of the hit ’90s song. Prakash revealed that the makers of the song, including Amitabh Bachchan himself, were scared that the hook step of the song might look a little vulgar and could cause some trouble.

He said, "I got a call from my assistant at 12 in the night… both of my assistants refused to show the hook step to Amitabh Bachchan and told me to do it. ‘We can’t show him. We are scared,’ they told me.”

Prakash shared that he later performed the whole song in front of Big B, and the actor told the director he would need three months to practice and learn the song. However, Bachchan was hesitant about the hook-step, Prakash added, “While doing the hook step, he told me, ‘You are a 5 feet man and it looks good on you, but I am 6 feet plus, and it won’t look good on me.’ But I begged him to do the hook step.”

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional after watching grandson Agastya Nanda in Ikkis trailer: 'May you bring pride for family'

Jaya Bachchan's surprising reaction

Prakash further said that the director of the film, Mukul Anand, was also hesitant to keep the hook step, but then he insisted that he would keep it. Later, during the screening of the film, Prakash recalled that there was a pin-drop silence during the song, but the audience burst into cheers after it, and Jaya Bachchan also loved it.

Prakash said, "Everyone was there, and during the six-minute song, there was pin-drop silence, but after the song got over, there was a big shout in the theatre. Never in the history of Amitabh Bachchan has there been a song shot like this. Jaya ji told me, ‘It is looking superb.’”

Jumma Chumma De De also featured actress Kimi Katkar. The catchy tunes and the evergreen hook step of the song are still considered a favorite of the masses. It is sung by Kavitta Krishnamurthy and Sudesh Bhonsle and is composed by Lakshmikant-Pyarelal. It was choreographed by Chinni Prakash. The movie Hum went on to become a blockbuster and was the second-highest-grossing Indian film of that year.