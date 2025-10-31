‘Agastya Nanda is special; like me, he won’t…’: Jaya Bachchan lauds grandson after Ikkis trailer release

Most of 2025 has been generous to newcomers in Bollywood, and hopefully the end of the year will be no different. In December, fans will get to witness the untold story of India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee, Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, with the upcoming film Ikkis . Directed by Sriram Raghavan and backed by Maddock Films, Ikkis marks Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda’s theatrical debut. The young actor began his journey in the industry two years ago with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies , alongside Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Khan. This time, he will be joined by Akshay Kumar’s niece Simar Bhatia, in her Bollywood debut.

This Diwali, Maddock Films attached the trailer of Ikkis with Thamma in theatres. A week later, it was dropped on the internet. Agastya Nanda as Arun Khetarpal left audiences in awe, whereas Simar Bhatia’s charming presence won hearts. Well, ahead of Ikkis’ release in theatres in December, Agastya’s grandmother and yesteryear superstar Jaya Bachchan opened up about his journey and prep. In a chat with Bollywood Hungama, Jaya shared, “Luckily, Agastya is a fast learner. Neither of his parents are actors, so he’s leaning on his grandparents and his Maamu (Uncle) Abhishek Bachchan for guidance.”

Jaya went on to add, “You know me — I wouldn’t praise anyone, least of all my own children or grandchildren. But Agastya is special. That child is determined to forge his own path. Just like I once did. Like me, he won’t follow the herd.” Son of author-columnist Shweta Bachchan-Nanda and businessman Nikhil Nanda, Agastya comes from a long history of stars. Apart from being Jaya and Big B’s grandson, he is also Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s nephew.

Well, we wish Agastya all the best as he gears up to shine on the silver screen this year with the much-awaited Ikkis.