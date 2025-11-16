Amitabh Bachchan wishes granddaughter Aaradhya on her 14th birthday, pens emotional note

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan celebrated her 14th birthday on Saturday, marking another milestone for one of Bollywood’s most well-known star kids. Born on November 16, 2011, to Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya has grown up in the public eye despite her parents’ efforts to keep her life largely private. Big B pens touching note for Aaradhya’s 14th birthday(Instagram/aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Amitabh Bachchan wishes Aaradhya Bachchan

To mark her birthday, Amitabh Bachchan dedicated a short but warm note on his personal blog. The actor, who often shares family moments with his readers, wrote a message that reflected both affection and a sense of nostalgia. “Blessings on the eve of the little one, Aaradhya,” he wrote. “The child in us all grows with time and we wish them the mostest. We pray the same. And today be the dawn of the loved one’s birth. All blessings.” His words, simple and heartfelt, captured the grandfather’s pride.

While the day carried a celebratory mood for the Bachchan household, Big B also acknowledged the sorrow surrounding the recent loss of several film industry members. Without naming anyone in particular, he expressed how the past few weeks had been emotionally heavy. “In all the days passed the sadness of loss has been of immense grief, but life moves on,” he noted in his blog. He added that prayers continue for the departed and that one must “perceive, persist, persevere and continue to continue the odds of life.”

Among the losses he referred to was the passing of veteran actress Kamini Kaushal. Bachchan had remembered her legacy earlier, describing her as one of the most dignified and graceful figures from Hindi cinema’s golden era.

Aishwarya extends wishes to Big B

Just last month, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a warm moment between Amitabh Bachchan and Aaradhya on Instagram on the occasion of his birthday. The picture, showing the bond between grandfather and granddaughter, was accompanied by the caption: “Happy Birthday dearest Pa-Dadajiii. Love and God Bless always.”

The post had drawn thousands of reactions from fans who have followed Aaradhya’s journey since birth.