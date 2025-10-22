Edit Profile
    Nikhil Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan’s son-in-law, buys ₹28 crore luxury apartment in Juhu, Mumbai

    Published on: Oct 22, 2025 4:00 PM IST
    By HT Real Estate News
    Nikhil Nanda, chairman and managing director of Escorts Kubota Limited, has bought a luxury apartment in K Raheja Corp’s Maestro project in Mumbai's Juhu area. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pixabay)
    Nikhil Nanda, chairman and managing director of Escorts Kubota Limited, has bought a luxury apartment in K Raheja Corp’s Maestro project in Mumbai's Juhu area

    Nikhil Nanda, chairman and managing director of Escorts Kubota Limited, and son-in-law of Amitabh Bachchan, has purchased a luxury apartment in Mumbai’s Juhu area for around 28 crore, according to documents accessed by Liases Foras, a non-broking real estate research and data analytics company specialising in registration data and market intelligence.

    The transaction was executed by his sister Nitasha Nanda, acting as the Power of Attorney holder, the documents showed.

    Nikhil Nanda, husband of Shweta Nanda (daughter of Amitabh Bachchan), is the son of Ritu Nanda and Rajan Nanda. His mother, Ritu Nanda, was the daughter of legendary Bollywood actor, director and producer Raj Kapoor.

    The Agreement for Sale was registered on October 16, 2025. Nanda has acquired a unit in K Raheja Corp’s Maestro project, measuring 3,139 sq ft, with an additional terrace of 411 sq ft, bringing the total area to around 3,550 sq ft. The apartment includes three car parking spaces, the documents showed.

    The property was registered at a value of 28.39 crore, with 1.70 crore paid in stamp duty. The seller is K Raheja Corp Real Estate Pvt. Ltd, the documents showed.

    Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan buys three plots worth 6.6 crore in Alibaug from the House of Abhinandan Lodha

    There was no response from K Raheja Corp. A message has been sent to Nikhil Nanda. The story will be updated if a response is received.

    In 2023, K Raheja Corp Homes announced the launch of ultra-luxury, limited-edition residences in Mumbai’s Juhu micro-market, at the iconic BR House, a hub of Bollywood heritage. The company’s subsidiary, Feat Properties Pvt Ltd, had acquired the bungalow from the family of legendary filmmaker B R Chopra in May 2022 for 182.75 crore. The bungalow had spanned 3,278 sq m (35,284 sq ft).

    The project, named Maestro, is slated for completion by the end of 2026 and will offer around 1 lakh sq ft of premium saleable area. Designed as limited-edition residences, the development provides views of the 300-acre-plus Juhu Aerodrome on one side and the Arabian Sea on the other, the company had said.

    Also Read: 6 things to know about K Raheja Corp’s redevelopment of Mahalaxmi’s iconic studio into a luxury housing project

    K Raheja Corp had said then that the project celebrates the artistic heritage and legacy of B R Chopra, honoring the masters of cinema. The luxury units are tailored for top industrialists, CEOs, CXOs, media executives, and Bollywood personalities, reflecting the discerning tastes of its elite clientele.

    © 2025 HindustanTimes