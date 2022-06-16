BR Chopra's 25,000 square-feet family bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu sold for 183 crore

Film producer and director BR Chopra's Mumbai house has been sold off. The property, which is located in Mumbai's posh locality Juhu, has been sold for a whopping ₹183 crore. BR Chopra died in 2008 at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. Also Read: 'BR Chopra was attentive to even spot boys'

The filmmaker was known for converting offbeat stories highlighting socially relevant issues into immortal classics. Some of his films are Dhool Ka Phool (1959), Waqt (1965) and Naya Daur (1957), Kanoon (1958), Humraz (1967), Insaf Ka Tarazu (1980) and Nikah (1982).

According to a report by Economic Times, BR Chopra's bungalow which is spread over the area of 25,000-sq-ft was the family house of the producer. The house has been bought by K Raheja Corp for ₹182.76 crore and the company paid a stamp duty of ₹11 crore for the registration.

K Raheja Corp acquired the property from Renu Chopra, who is BR Chopra's daughter-in-law and wife of late filmmaker Ravi Chopra. The property developers are reportedly planning to build a premium residential project there. The house is opposite Sea Princess Hotel, from where BR Chopra conducted his business.

Born on 22nd April 1914, in undivided Punjab, Baldev Raj Chopra's interest in films started as a movie journalist. After partition, he moved to Delhi and then to Mumbai. He began his career by writing film reviews for the Cine Herald Journal.

In 1949, he produced his first film Karwat, which unfortunately turned out to be a flop. In 1951, he tried his luck again as producer and director of film Afsana which became a mega hit at the box office. In 1955, he formed his own production house BR Films. His first movie for this production house was highly successful Naya Daur.

