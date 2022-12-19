Amrita Arora is upset, feels Malaika Arora 'threw her under the bus' with jokes on her during stand-up act

Actor Amrita Arora got upset with her sister actor-television personality Malaika Arora for not being 'a little more considerate about the jokes' she cracked on her while doing standup comedy recently. On the latest episode of Moving in with Malaika, Amrita, their mother Joyce Polycarp, and Malaika's son Arhaan Khan visited her for lunch. As they sat down to eat, Amrita Arora and Arhaan teased each other. (Also Read | Malaika Arora roasts herself and sis Amrita Arora in standup act)

Amrita then told Malaika, "I didn't say anything on that day. The standup, you could have been a little more considerate about the jokes you cracked on me all the time. About me wearing big-sized clothes, about indirectly not doing anything, that was something you could have just called me up and asked me if I was okay with it."

As Malaika interrupted saying that it's how a stand-up takes place, Amrita asked, "So at a stand-up, you can throw anyone under the bus? I can call out five instances that you did. As great as it was and you were fantastic and all of the others. I let you have your moment and I let it all sink in. Today we are meeting for lunch after the last time I saw you. I just feel there are certain things that you have to really ask people and run it by them."

When Malaika again tried to explain to Amrita how a stand-up happens, she said, "Why was only Ammu (Amrita's nickname) thrown under the bus? Somewhere it had some connect to me. As much as I appreciate it, fine, it's okay, I'm up for any kind of landing of jokes, but it was a bit much. That's all I'm saying." After she finished her lunch, Amrita went and sat on the couch as Arhaan joined her. Malaika later joined them and apologised to Amrita as they hugged each other.

In a recent episode, Malaika during her act, spoke about Amrita, “My sister's in the house! She's the funny one. I'm the pretty one. She has a rich husband and I… am doing standup."

Amrita is married to Shakeel Ladak. They are parents to two children--Rayaan Ladak and Azaan Ladak. Malaika is currently in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor. Arhaan is the son of Malaika and her ex-husband, actor Arbaaz Khan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON