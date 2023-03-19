Anand Ahuja praises Sonam Kapoor's commitment as a ‘full time mom’: 'She makes sure our son gets all the love'

Sonam Kapoor's husband and businessman, Anand Ahuja took to his Instagram handle and penned down an appreciation note for the actor. On the occasion of Mother's Day, as celebrated in March in the UK, Anand admitted his shortcomings and praised Sonam for her commitment towards their son. His kind words left the actor speechless in the comments section. Also read: Sonam Kapoor says Anand Ahuja 'has outdone himself' as he decorates London home with balloons, gifts Sonam Kapoor married Anand Ahuja in 2018.

Anand shared a throwback photo of Sonam with their son Vayu from a ceremony in Mumbai. He wrote, “I have to admit, and Sonam can verify, that emotional/social awareness is not really a strength of mine. As a result, it’s really taken me seeing what @sonamkapoor has done over the past 17 months (and actually even longer) in ensuring the best emotional and physical health of herself and our baby to really understand the levels of commitment and selflessness it takes to be a full time mom.”

He continued, “In an age when we all have been accustomed to immediate reward systems, committing to motherhood really does mean giving endlessly over and above that system. It has also re-emphasized her responsibilities as a daughter, sister and wife (and girlfriend :P) as she navigates making sure our son gets all the love, learnings and blessings he can from our big family as he slowly grows into the most unique individual with the assets of our heritage and also without the burdens of any expectations.”

“I know all of this is cliché in a sense which is why I started by saying that it’s taken me seeing @sonamkapoor do all this to really appreciate the magic of motherhood. To @sonamkapoor and to all the moms (and we all have some degree of motherhood in us even if not everyone is a ‘full time mom’) Happy Mothers Day!! You are the root all life & love,” he concluded.

Reacting to the post, Sonam commented, “Oh wow…. I love you so much…. don’t know what to say.” Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor agreed with his son-in-law and added, “Absolutely Anand.” Others including Bhumi Pednekar and Maheep Kapoor dropped heart emojis for them.

Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8, 2018, after dating for a few years. They became parents and welcomed their son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja on August 20, 2022, in Mumbai. The family lives in London and the actor keeps travelling to India. She will be next seen in the upcoming film, Blind.

