Anant Ambani turns buckets of haldi paste on mom Nita Ambani in wild new video; Ranveer Singh has the most fun. Watch

A new video has emerged from the haldi ceremony of billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani, who recently married Radhika Merchant in a grand ceremony in Mumbai. The video shows Anant and Radhika having the best time with friends and family, drenching everyone in haldi paste, playing with turmeric and dancing their hearts out. Anant Ambani was the happiest groom as he played with his mom Nita Ambani during haldi.

A wild wild haldi

In the video, Anant is seen having a wild time throwing buckets of paste at everyone around him. He poured the paste on his mother Nita Ambani as well, who laughs and smiles, happy to celebrate her son's big day. Anant also rubs haldi on his dad's cheeks, plays with Radhika and even her dad Viren Merchant is seen smiling on his daughter's happy day.

Also spotted were actor Ranveer Singh and cricketer Hardik Pandya, who were the life of the party. Both of them danced the night away, drenched in turmeric paste. Watch the video here:

Fan reactions

Fans of the celebrities in video left comments on Instagram. “Hardik and Ranveer Singh enjoying like they couldn’t enjoy in their own wedding,” noticed a fan. “Ranveer Singh giving full paisa wasool performance,” wrote another. Another noted, “If not for Ranveer this wedding would have been a boring wedding.” Others were happy to watch Nita Ambani also letting it loose. “Never seen Neeta Ambani's Crazy Appearance before,” wrote a fan. Another noticed that they might actually be playing with chandan (sandalwood) paste!

Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kim Kardashian and many others celebrities were present to witness the wedding rituals.

The wedding festivities began with a grand ceremony on July 12, followed by a Shubh Aashirvaad ceremony on July 13, which saw the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and distinguished religious leaders. The subsequent grand reception on July 14 was also attended by prominent figures from the entertainment industry.