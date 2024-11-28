Ananya Panday defends Karan Johar over the perception that he protects her: ‘He wants us to be in the real world’

Filmmaker Karan Johar is often under scrutiny for ‘protecting’ star kids against negative remarks and lending support to them. Now, actor Ananya Panday, who shares a close bond with him, has shrugged off this perception, saying he is the first one to pop their bubble. Also read: Ananya Panday reveals she was in therapy as social media trolls impacted her mental health: 'I used to feel very down' Ananya Panday also featured in web series, Call Me Bae, which Karan Johar backed. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP)(AFP)

Ananya on bond with Karan

In the latest episode of Raj Shamani’s podcast Figuring Out, Ananya Panday indulged in a candid conversation with him and denied allegations of Karan shielding his close ones from criticism.

Ananya said, “He (Karan Johar) is very perceptive and very open, and he doesn’t want to shield himself, so I didn’t think he wants it for any of us, you know. He wants us to be in the real world and get as much exposure as possible.”

During the conversation, she was also asked if Karan made a protective bubble around her. To which Ananya said, “Not at all. He is the first one to pop the bubble. Rather than feeding us, ki yeh karna hai woh karna hai (telling us to do this or that), he’s just there as a strong pillar of support.” She added that he is actually the first person who calls her if he doesn’t like her performance or remarks made by her in interviews.

Ananya’s work life

When it comes to projects, Ananya was last seen in the film CTRL, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. Released on Netflix, the film saw Ananya play Nella, a social media influencer whose life comes crashing down when she enlists the help of an AI to erase her cheating ex (Vihaan Samrat) from her digital life. She was also seen web series, Call Me Bae, which was backed by Karan Johar.

She will next be seen in an untitled film based on the life of C Sankaran Nair, which also stars Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan. She also has another romantic project Chand Mera Dil in the pipeline which also stars Lakshya. Karan Johar is backing the films.