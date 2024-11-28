Ananya Panday reveals she compromised a lot in past relationships: ‘You don't realise how much you're changing'

Actor Ananya Panday has often been in the spotlight for her love life. Now, on Raj Shamani's podcast, the actor has revealed that she has been in a relationship in the past where she has changed herself a lot, but not to the point that it turned bad. Also read: Ananya Panday says people have made ‘star kid’ an insult: 'I don't think that's nice' Ananya looked back at her previous love stories when he joined Raj Shamani on his podcast.(Photo: Instagram)

Ananya on her past relationships

Ananya said, “I don’t think you see a red flag in a relationship immediately. When you are out of a relationship, at that time, you realise that it could have been done better. If I am in a relationship, I will do everything to figure it out and sort it out. I see the best in people and do my best and give it my all in a relationship, but I expect that from my partner also. For me, half-heartedness doesn’t work. If you are in a relationship, you have to show loyalty and respect.”

Ananya shared that there have been instances in the past where she found that she changed herself for the sake of her partner. When asked if she has ever comprised in a relationship, she responded, “We all have a little bit. I have been in a relationship where I have changed myself a lot, but not to the point that it turned bad... You do things to impress in the beginning of a relationship and you don’t realise how much you are changing for your partner.”

Opening up her idea of romance, Ananya said that her idea of romance is “someone who listens to me”. She feels support is also very important. As a young, successful actor, Ananya said that it can get intimidating for men because they can’t process it.

Ananya’s relationship status

On Ananya’s birthday, Walker Blanco declared her love through a heartfelt wish for her. On his Instagram Stories, he wrote, “Happy Birthday Beautiful!!! You are soooo special. I love you Annieee”.

Ananya and Walker were first spotted together at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding earlier this year in July. Bombay Times reported that Ananya introduced Walker as her ‘partner’ at the wedding. He was Ananya's date for the wedding. “Ananya introduced everyone to Walker as her partner at the wedding. She was not even hiding it. They were multiple people who even saw them dancing together when a romantic song was being played. It is too new for the two to make it official,” a source told the portal.

On the work front, Ananya was last seen in the film CTRL, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. Released on Netflix, the film saw Ananya play Nella, a social media influencer whose life comes crashing down when she enlists the help of an AI to erase her cheating ex (Vihaan Samat) from her digital life. She'll be next seen in a film alongside Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan.