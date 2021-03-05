IND USA
Here are top entertainment news stories.
bollywood

Ananya Panday dines with Liger team, Eijaz Khan kisses Pavitra Punia at a bash

From Ananya Panday uniting with Liger team for dinner to Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia attending a birthday bash together, here are top entertainment news stories.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:50 AM IST

Here are top entertainment news stories of the day:

Gauahar Khan's father dies hours after actor shared her last picture with him along with a prayer

Gauahar Khan's father Zafar Ahmed Khan died on Friday. He was undergoing treatment at a Mumbai hospital, updates from which were shared by Gauahar on Instagram.

(Read full story here)

Ananya Panday steps out for dinner with her Liger team mates, see pic

Ananya Panday on Thursday shared a picture with her team mates from Liger as they all went for dinner together. See her picture here. Liger stars Ananya and Vijay Deverakonda in the lead.

(Read full story here)

Sara Ali Khan wishes Ibrahim Ali Khan on his birthday with a football-themed cake: 'I love my little brother'

Actor Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram Stories to wish her younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan on his birthday on Friday. The star kid turned 20.

(Read full story here)

When Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor received wedding wishes from Brad Pitt: 'They are a good looking couple'

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were showered with wedding wishes from friends and family when they tied the knot in 2012. But little did anyone imagine at the time that they would receive a congratulatory message from Brad Pitt!

(Read full story here)

Eijaz Khan is inseparable from Pavitra Punia at birthday bash, threatens to take away cake as paparazzi causes chaos

Actor Naina Singh, also known as Nona Berry, celebrated her birthday on Thursday with many of her Bigg Boss 14 housemates, including Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia, Nikki Tamboli, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Shardul Pandit.

(Read full story here)

gauahar khan amitabh bachchan sara ali khan ibrahim ali khan kareena kapoor khan

Sonam Kapoor has shared many pictures to wish sister Rhea Kapoor on her birthday.
Sonam Kapoor has shared many pictures to wish sister Rhea Kapoor on her birthday.
bollywood

Sonam shares unseen wedding reception picture to wish Rhea on her birthday

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:52 AM IST
  • Sonam Kapoor has shared several throwback pictures with sister Rhea Kapoor while wishing her on her birthday on Friday.
Mandira Bedi's home in Madh Island.
Mandira Bedi's home in Madh Island.
bollywood

Step into Mandira Bedi's beautiful Madh Island holiday home, it's now on Airbnb

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:20 AM IST
  • Mandira Bedi has put up her Madh Island house on Airbnb. The actor has reportedly been working tirelessly to refurbish the place before letting it out. See pictures here.
Saina Nehwal has talked about Saina teaser.
Saina Nehwal has talked about Saina teaser.
bollywood

Saina Nehwal hails Parineeti's film teaser, says 'love the look as mini Saina'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:20 PM IST
  • Saina Nehwal has praised the teaser of her biopic Saina, which features Parineeti Chopra as the noted badminton player.
Jackie Shroff with Ayesha Jhulka at the event.
Jackie Shroff with Ayesha Jhulka at the event.
bollywood

Jackie Shroff gets smacked by Ayesha Jhulka for saying he is 'adha kabar mein'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:15 PM IST
Actor Jackie Shroff has donated an ambulance for animal care, in an event organised by actor Ayesha Jhulka. He took to stage to talk about the cause and even cracked up everyone present with his usual style.
Kareena Kapoor married Saif Ali Khan in 2012. Saif was previously married to Amrita Singh.
Kareena Kapoor married Saif Ali Khan in 2012. Saif was previously married to Amrita Singh.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor wishes stepson Ibrahim Ali Khan on birthday

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:09 PM IST
  • Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to wish Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan as he turned 20. She shared a photo of him from a recent shoot.
Here are top entertainment news stories.
bollywood

Ananya dines with Liger team, Eijaz kisses Pavitra at a bash

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:50 AM IST
From Ananya Panday uniting with Liger team for dinner to Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia attending a birthday bash together, here are top entertainment news stories.
Gauahar Khan's father has died.
Gauahar Khan's father has died.
bollywood

Gauahar Khan's father dies hours after actor shared a prayer for him

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:10 PM IST
  • Gauahar Khan's father died on Friday after being admitted in a hospital for several days. The agctor had been posting about him as she kept close to him in his last days.
Sonam Kapoor has shared many pictures to wish sister Rhea Kapoor on her birthday.
Sonam Kapoor has shared many pictures to wish sister Rhea Kapoor on her birthday.
bollywood

Sonam shares unseen wedding reception picture to wish Rhea on her birthday

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:52 AM IST
  • Sonam Kapoor has shared several throwback pictures with sister Rhea Kapoor while wishing her on her birthday on Friday.
Liger stars Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda in lead roles.
Liger stars Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda in lead roles.
bollywood

Ananya Panday steps out for dinner with her Liger team mates, see pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:29 AM IST
  • Ananya Panday on Thursday shared a picture with her team mates from Liger as they all went for dinner together. See her picture here. Liger stars Ananya and Vijay Deverakonda in the lead.
Amitabh Bachchan has shared about two coincidences on his blog.
Amitabh Bachchan has shared about two coincidences on his blog.
bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan points out at quirky coincidence about India vs England Test

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:00 AM IST
Amitabh Bachchan has hinted on his blog that he may need to go a another eye surgery, like the one he underwent earlier this week. He also shared a trivia on the ongoing cricket test match.
Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are siblings and he often features in her posts.
Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are siblings and he often features in her posts.
bollywood

Sara Ali Khan wishes Ibrahim on his birthday: 'I love my little brother'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:29 AM IST
  • Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to wish her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan on his birthday on Friday. See his specially designed football-shaped cake.
Kangana Ranaut on sets of Tejas.(Instagram)
Kangana Ranaut on sets of Tejas.(Instagram)
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut shares 'army training' video from Tejas sets. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 07:12 AM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut has posted a video from the sets of Tejas in which she can be seen training on a net. She plays an Indian Air Force pilot in the film.
Brad Pitt had wished Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan for their wedding.
Brad Pitt had wished Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan for their wedding.
bollywood

Brad Pitt once congratulated Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor on their wedding

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 07:06 AM IST
  • Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot in 2012. At the time, Brad Pitt wished the couple 'all the luck' on their marriage.
Kangana Ranaut claims a smear campaign is being run against her and she knows the mastermind behind it.
Kangana Ranaut claims a smear campaign is being run against her and she knows the mastermind behind it.
bollywood

Kangana describes man she feels is running smear campaign against her

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:26 PM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter and dropped a vague description of a man who she believes is running a social media smear campaign against her.
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal announced their first joint production venture.
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal announced their first joint production venture.
bollywood

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal announce first production Girls Will Be Girls

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:14 PM IST
Actor couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal announced their first joint production - Girls Will Be Girls. The film will be directed by debutante filmmaker Shuchi Talati.
Parineeti Chopra plays the eponymous role in Saina.
Parineeti Chopra plays the eponymous role in Saina.
bollywood

Saina director Amol Gupte defends ‘high concept poster’ against criticism

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:29 PM IST
Amol Gupte defended the poster of Saina, which was criticised over what appeared to be a factual inaccuracy. The film is based on the life of badminton champion Saina Nehwal and stars Parineeti Chopra in the lead role.
Swara Bhasker slammed a man who made an unsavoury comment about her being featured on the cover of a magazine.
Swara Bhasker slammed a man who made an unsavoury comment about her being featured on the cover of a magazine.
bollywood

Swara Bhasker hits back at man for 'Nallasopara' remark about her magazine cover

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:36 PM IST
  • Swara Bhasker lashed out at a man who made an unsavoury comment about her being on the cover of Vogue magazine. She called him a "pretentious half-wit pretending to be ‘elite’".
