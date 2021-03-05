Ananya Panday dines with Liger team, Eijaz Khan kisses Pavitra Punia at a bash
Here are top entertainment news stories of the day:
Gauahar Khan's father dies hours after actor shared her last picture with him along with a prayer
Gauahar Khan's father Zafar Ahmed Khan died on Friday. He was undergoing treatment at a Mumbai hospital, updates from which were shared by Gauahar on Instagram.
Ananya Panday steps out for dinner with her Liger team mates, see pic
Ananya Panday on Thursday shared a picture with her team mates from Liger as they all went for dinner together. See her picture here. Liger stars Ananya and Vijay Deverakonda in the lead.
Sara Ali Khan wishes Ibrahim Ali Khan on his birthday with a football-themed cake: 'I love my little brother'
Actor Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram Stories to wish her younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan on his birthday on Friday. The star kid turned 20.
When Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor received wedding wishes from Brad Pitt: 'They are a good looking couple'
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were showered with wedding wishes from friends and family when they tied the knot in 2012. But little did anyone imagine at the time that they would receive a congratulatory message from Brad Pitt!
Eijaz Khan is inseparable from Pavitra Punia at birthday bash, threatens to take away cake as paparazzi causes chaos
Actor Naina Singh, also known as Nona Berry, celebrated her birthday on Thursday with many of her Bigg Boss 14 housemates, including Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia, Nikki Tamboli, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Shardul Pandit.
Saina Nehwal hails Parineeti's film teaser, says 'love the look as mini Saina'
- Saina Nehwal has praised the teaser of her biopic Saina, which features Parineeti Chopra as the noted badminton player.
Jackie Shroff gets smacked by Ayesha Jhulka for saying he is 'adha kabar mein'
Kareena Kapoor wishes stepson Ibrahim Ali Khan on birthday
- Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to wish Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan as he turned 20. She shared a photo of him from a recent shoot.
Gauahar Khan's father dies hours after actor shared a prayer for him
- Gauahar Khan's father died on Friday after being admitted in a hospital for several days. The agctor had been posting about him as she kept close to him in his last days.
Sonam shares unseen wedding reception picture to wish Rhea on her birthday
- Sonam Kapoor has shared several throwback pictures with sister Rhea Kapoor while wishing her on her birthday on Friday.
Amitabh Bachchan points out at quirky coincidence about India vs England Test
Sara Ali Khan wishes Ibrahim on his birthday: 'I love my little brother'
- Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to wish her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan on his birthday on Friday. See his specially designed football-shaped cake.
Kangana Ranaut shares 'army training' video from Tejas sets. Watch
- Kangana Ranaut has posted a video from the sets of Tejas in which she can be seen training on a net. She plays an Indian Air Force pilot in the film.
Brad Pitt once congratulated Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor on their wedding
- Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot in 2012. At the time, Brad Pitt wished the couple 'all the luck' on their marriage.
Kangana describes man she feels is running smear campaign against her
- Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter and dropped a vague description of a man who she believes is running a social media smear campaign against her.
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal announce first production Girls Will Be Girls
Saina director Amol Gupte defends ‘high concept poster’ against criticism
Swara Bhasker hits back at man for 'Nallasopara' remark about her magazine cover
- Swara Bhasker lashed out at a man who made an unsavoury comment about her being on the cover of Vogue magazine. She called him a "pretentious half-wit pretending to be ‘elite’".
