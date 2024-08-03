Ananya Panday drops bombshell look even in simple grey slip dress, fans can't handle the heat. See pics

The summer is far from ending, thanks to the heat that Ananya Panday just brought to our Instagram feed. The actor took to social media to share a bunch of pictures from a recent night out with her girls. What caught everyone's attention was her enviable figure and stunning looks. Ananya Panday flaunted her curves in a simple but sultry look.

Girls night

Ananya channelled her character Ahana from Kho Gaye Hum Kahan as she took a few mirror selfies before heading out for the night. She posed in a Skims-style grey slip dress that hugged her body perfectly. She carried a classic Gucci Jackie bag in red and tied her hair in a bun. Behind her, one could see a packed suitcase sprawled on the floor. Looks like she is packing to leave for a holiday soon.

More pictures showed glimpses of Ananya's night out. These included a close up of the actor, a cocktail and a cute doggie. She captioned the post, “Girls night.”

Fans are in awe

Fans, however, could only talk about how hot she looked. The photos even made their way to Reddit. A fan wrote, “She looks hot ngl.” Another wrote, “Your majesty the queen, good morning.” “YESSSSS BBY YOU LOOK SO GOOD,” commented another.

Ananya Panday was dating Aditya Roy Kapoor until a couple months ago but they have reportedly broken up now. She is being linked to Hardik Pandya now since his split with wife Natasa Stankovic.

What's next for Ananya

Ananya will be seen starring in the web series Call Me Bae. The show follows a billionaire fashionista disowned by her family after a scandal and her journey to independence.

Earlier in May, makers shared a fresh poster for the series on Instagram, announcing that it will begin streaming on September 6.With Ananya Panday leading the cast as Bella Bae Chowdhary, the series also features actors Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur.

Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment and boasting Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra as Executive Producers, the series stars Ananya Panday in her OTT debut.

Written by Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair and directed by Collin D'Cunha, 'Call Me Bae' is the story of Bae, who upon being downsized from heiress to hustler, discovers that her most valuable assets aren't her diamonds but her street smarts and style. Broke but refusing to be broken, she navigates the newsrooms of Mumbai, finding beaus, behens, and her better self.

Ananya is also gearing up for her upcoming ventures, 'Control' and 'The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair'. However, an official announcement regarding these two projects are still awaited.

Ananya was last seen on OTT in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' for which she got a lot of accolades. It saw her alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.