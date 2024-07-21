Ananya Panday flaunts bracelet featuring ‘Guruji’ on Guru Purnima: Know more about Chattarpur Wale Guruji

On Guru Purnima, actor Ananya Panday showed off her bracelet featuring Chattarpur Wale Guruji. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, Ananya shared a closeup picture of her hand. (Also Read | Ananya Panday finds love again? Her pic with mystery man from Ambani wedding sparks buzz) Ananya Panday shared pictures on Instagram.

Ananya sports bracelet featuring Guruji

In the photo, the actor wore a blue bracelet with pictures of Guruji around it. She wrote, "Guru Purnima (folded hands emoji) shukrana (halo emoji)." Ananya was dressed in a printed white outfit. Not only Ananya but also her parents, Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey, are also followers of Guruji.

The actor wore a blue bracelet with pictures of Guruji around it.

Bhavana held a gathering last month

Last month, Bhavana had shared a post in which she and Chunky held a pooja for him. A room was decorated with red clothes and flowers. A seat was also dedicated to Guruji. Bhavana and Chunky sat on the floor and posed for the camera. Bhavana had written, "So much to be grateful for! Thank you. Jai Guruji. Shukrana Guruji. Om Namah Shivay." Many celebrities, including Hema Malini, Jacqueline Fernandez and the late Rishi Kapoor, are followers of Guruji, as per Financial Express.

About Guruji

According to the website, gurujisangatfoundation, he was believed to be an incarnate of Lord Shiva. Guruji is also known as Dugri Wale Guruji and Shukrana Guruji. His real name was Nirmal Singh Maharaj. He was born in 1954 in Punjab's Dugri village. Guruji was double MA in English and Economics. As per the website, he ‘touched the lives of millions of people and cured thousands of all kinds of diseases.’

He stayed intermittently at Jalandhar, Chandigarh, Panchkula, Delhi, and Mumbai and finally settled down in a house, now known as his temple in Defence Colony, Jalandhar. He shuttled between Delhi and Jalandhar till 2002, when he finally settled down in the Empire Estate house on MG Road in New Delhi, known as the Chotta Mandir. During the 1990s, he also made the Shiv Mandir in the Bhatti Mines area in Chattarpur, known to his devotees as the Bada Mandir. It now houses his samadhi. He died in May 2007.