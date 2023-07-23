Ananya Panday tries to hide her face as she goes for a drive with rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur in Mumbai

Rumoured couple, actors Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur stepped out on Saturday night for a drive during the rains in Mumbai. Several pictures and videos of the duo sitting in his car emerged online. (Also Read | Ananya Panday posts pics in swimwear from Spain, fan claims to spot Aditya Roy Kapur) Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday in Mumbai on Saturday.

Ananya and Aditya seen together

In one of the photos, Ananya kept her hand near her face as she smiled and looked at Aditya Roy Kapur while having a conversation. He smiled while driving. Ananya seemingly tried to hide her face as seen in one of the pictures while Aditya laughed. For the outing, Ananya wore a pink outfit while Aditya was seen in a white shirt and pants.

Fans react to the couple's new photos

Reacting to the photos, a fan wrote, "They're beautiful together, it's theirs lives..they know exactly what's is good for each other." "They look good together," said another person. "Adi and Ananya look so good together, thrilled for them," read a comment. "Ananya looking so beautiful in pink," wrote an Instagram user. "Good looking couple Adi and Ananya," said another fan.

Ananya shared pics of her Ibiza trip

On Saturday, Ananya shared a glimpse from her trip to Ibiza. On Instagram, Ananya treated fans with pictures of herself from her holiday. She captioned the post, "Blue baby." In the pictures, Ananya sat by a pool and drank coconut water, clicked a mirror selfie in a blue bikini, and sat on the beach while posing for the camera. Fans and friends reacted to pictures with beautiful comments. "Wow bikini babe," Suhana Khan commented.

Ananya and Aditya's rumoured relationship

Ananya and Aditya came into the spotlight after photos from their recent trip emerged on social media. While the pair has not yet publicly acknowledged their relationship, they returned from their trip on the same day but chose to exit the airport separately. The duo's dating rumours started after they made a joint appearance at Kriti Sanon's Diwali party last year.

Aditya and Ananya's upcoming films

Fans will see Ananya next seen in director Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled cybercrime-thriller film. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Ananya also has a comedy film Dream Girl 2 opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in the pipeline. She will also be making her web series debut with Prime Video's Call me bae.

Aditya will be seen in Metro In Dino, helmed by Anurag Basu. Billed as an anthology, the film also features Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta in the lead roles.

