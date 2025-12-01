Ananya Panday hopes Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri with Kartik Aaryan makes 200 crore at the box office

Actor Ananya Panday is eagerly awaiting the release of her film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The film, in which she stars opposite Kartik Aaryan, will release in theatres on December 25. Ananya attended the IFP Season 15 event, where she talked about the film and hoped for its blockbuster success. (Also read: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday spark sizzling chemistry in the title track of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri: Watch) Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday during a press conference for their upcoming movie Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, in Jaipur, Rajasthan. (PTI Photo) (PTI11_28_2025_000388B)(PTI)

What Ananya said

On the IFP Season 15 stage, Ananya said that she hopes to end the year 2025 on a blockbuster note, adding: “I want to have a film in the theatre that makes 200 crores, so hopefully with Tu Mera (Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri).”

About the film

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri revolves around the sweet-and-spicy dynamic between Kartik’s character, a quintessential mama’s boy, and Ananya’s Rumi, who dreams of experiencing a classic '90s-style love story. Directed by Sameer Vidhvansh and produced by Karan Johar, the film blends romance, comedy and glamour while exploring the playful, heartfelt chemistry between Ray and Rumi.

It is the second release of the year for Ananya. She had Kesari Chapter 2. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the historical courtroom drama film also starred Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan. She played Dilreet Gill in the film, which follows the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre when a lawyer decides to take on the British Crown. It was an average hit at the box office, collecting ₹92.73 crore in India.