Ananya Panday, Navya Naveli Nanda pose with The Archies actor Vedang Raina on a yacht in throwback pics from Thailand

BFFs Ananya Panday and Navya Naveli Nanda recently joined The Archies team in Thailand as they all rang in the New Year together. Director Zoya Akhtar and actor Vedang Raina were also among them. Vedang has now shared a bunch of pictures from their time in Phuket as they all spent time on a yacht. Also read: Inside Ananya Panday's Thailand holiday with bestie Navya Nanda filled with colourful parties, poolside pics and more

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Vedang wrote, “Hello 2023.” The first picture shows him in a white shirt and black shades while having coconut water on the beach. It is followed by a group picture of his travel buddies as they all enjoy the view while sitting on the deck of a yacht. Most of them have their backs to the camera. There is also a picture of Vedang posing with Ananya, who is in a green bikini top and white pyjamas, and one with Navya Naveli Nanda, who is in a brown top.

Actor Tara Sharma, who also plays a pivotal role in the film, dropped a heart emoticon in reaction to the post. A fan of Vedang commented, “ahhh I fainted.” Another asked him, “Which face wash are you using??” A fan also wrote, “You are the sunshine yourself.. already a star before the Archie’s release.” Many also exclaimed on seeing Ananya in his pics.

The Archies team wrapped up the film shoot few weeks ago. The film marks the acting debut of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. Agastya is the brother of Navya Naveli Nanda and son of Shweta Nanda. Vedang, Mihir Ahuja, Dot and Yuvraj Menda are also among the lead cast.

The Netflix movie, set in the 1960s, is the Indian adaptation of the popular American comic Archies Comics. Billed as a coming-of-age story based in the Anglo Indian community of India, The Archies follows the life of popular fictional teenagers Archie Andrews, Jughead Jones, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, and Reggie Mantle, among others.

The Archies is produced by Zoya Akhtar and her longtime collaborator Reema Kagti under their production house Tiger Baby, Graphic India and Archie Comics.

(With PTI inputs)

