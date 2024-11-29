Ananya Panday's sister Rysa's sparkling CV reignites nepotism chatter; fans defend her: ‘Better than not doing anything’

Ananya Panday's sister Rysa Panday made an appearance in season 2 of their mother Bhavana Pandey's reality show The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives in 2022. One only knew that she's pursuing a course in filmmaking at the NYU Tisch School of Arts in the US. Now, her CV from her LinkedIn account has gone viral, thanks to an X user. (Also Read – Ananya Panday defends Karan Johar over the perception that he protects her: ‘He wants us to be in the real world’) Ananya Panday's sister Rysa Panday's CV goes viral

Rysa's CV goes viral

An X user shared a screenshot of Rysa's CV from her LinkedIn page, which spelled out her work experience as an intern at three top production houses – Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment (for four months), Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment (one month), and Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's Tiger Baby (one month). The user wrote in the caption, “ah good old nepotism.”

Rysa is the younger daughter of actor Chunky Panday and Bhavana. Before her, Ananya has been a subject of online hate for her connections to Bollywood. Her mother has been a close friend of Gauri for years. Ananya made her debut in 2019 with Punit Malhotra's campus caper Student of the Year 2, produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Ananya has also worked with both Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby in their film, Arjun Varain Singh's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, last year.

Internet defends Rysa

Other X users jumped to the defense of Rysa, dismissing the nepotism allegations. One of them commented, “uhm if I was a product of nepotism I would still take all the chances given to me ngl.” Another wrote, “Better than not doing anything at all.” “So you just want them to not take the opportunity?,” read a third comment, while a fourth one stated, “yea sure act like you won’t take the opportunity if your parents could give you one.” "I'll do the same lmao I'd be at Harvard," said a person.

In a recent podcast with Raj Shamani, Ananya also claimed that she doesn't like the fact that ‘star kid’ is being used as an insult these days. Ananya will next star in a film alongside Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan, produced by Karan Johar.