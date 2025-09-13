Someone please ‘pinch’ Ananya Panday as she swims with sea turtles and dolphins in the Maldives. See pics

After wrapping up the shoot of her upcoming romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, actor Ananya Panday jetted off for a serene and adventure-filled getaway to the Maldives. Taking to social media, she shared glimpses of her tropical escape, where she indulged in underwater adventures, beachside relaxation, and luxury living. Ananya Panday enjoyed a getaway in the Maldives, sharing her experiences of swimming with sea turtles and dolphins

Ananya shares Maldives vacay pics

In a video shared on her Instagram Stories, Ananya can be seen aboard a yacht, capturing the breathtaking expanse of the blue ocean. Captioning the clip, she wrote: “Let’s go find some sea turtles.”

The actor also posted a carousel of pictures showcasing highlights from her vacation. The first image features her looking radiant in a white bikini, followed by snapshots of her swimming with sea turtles and dolphins, and diving through vibrant coral reefs.

In the caption, she expressed her excitement: “So amazed!!! Swimming with sea turtles and seeing dolphins and some amazing sunsets and looking at eagle rays swim by in my pyjamas and yummy food in a tree top spot and massages and Pilates!!! Pinch me.”

In another set of photos, Ananya gave fans a peek into the opulent beachfront property where she’s staying. With a caption that read, “Intoooo the blueeeeeee,” she shared serene moments of early morning cycle rides, coffee at sunrise, and tranquil beach walks, embracing the simple joys of island life.

Ananya Panday's latest work

Ananya was last seen in the historical drama Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, alongside Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan, directed by Karan Singh Tyagi. The film received praise from both fans and critics.

She has now completed filming Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, her second collaboration with Kartik Aaryan after their hit film Pati Patni Aur Woh. Directed by Sameer Vidhwans (Satyaprem Ki Katha) and produced under Karan Johar’s Dharma Entertainment, the film also stars Neena Gupta and Jackie Shroff, and is slated for a 2025 theatrical release. Apart from this, Ananya is set to appear in the romantic drama Chand Mera Dil, opposite Lakshya, and will return for Call Me Bae Season 2.