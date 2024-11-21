Anees Bazmee has no ‘dushmani’ with Shahid Kapoor despite creative differences: 'Why shouldn’t I work with him again?'

Anees Bazmee is basking in the success of his latest release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The director was once keen on working with Shahid Kapoor and had a project in mind with him as the lead. However, the project was shelved as Shahid was reportedly had a creative fallout with Shahid. In a new interview with News18, Anees said that despite all things said and done, he would love to collaborate with Shahid in the future. (Also read: Salman Khan steps out to vote amid death threats, greets fans with flying kisses. Watch.) Anees Bazmee talked about his equation with Shahid Kapoor.

What Anees said

During the chat, Anees said, “I still have that film in my mind. I’m sure it’s going to be a lot of fun working with Shahid. He’s very good! Why shouldn’t I work with him again? Mujhe kisi se na dushmani hai, na naaraazgi (I have no anger or hatred for anybody). When you make a film, there should be an agreement between two people. In an ideal situation, you’ve to be honest to one another in terms of the expectations that you’ve from each other. This is the only way to get rid of any kind of confusion. I’ve a certain style of working that makes me feel comfortable, and it’s very tough for me to change my ways after so many years of working."

'Sometimes, two thought processes may not align'

He went on to add, “Shahid, in the same way, has his own way of working and thinking. Sometimes, two thought processes may not align, but that’s completely alright. It’s okay to not work together in a situation like that. If we can align our sensibilities, we’ll definitely work again."

Anees' Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 clashed with Singham Again at the box office this Diwali. After three weeks since release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has proven itself to have the bigger edge, crossing more than ₹ 230 crore at the box office.