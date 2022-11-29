Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Anees Bazmee rubbishes rumours of him not directing Hera Pheri 3: Still figuring

Anees Bazmee rubbishes rumours of him not directing Hera Pheri 3: Still figuring

Updated on Nov 29, 2022 01:27 PM IST

The ace director Anees Bazmee confirms that he is discussing the film with Firoz Nadiadwala and team.

Reports have been doing the rounds that director Anees Bazmee was offered Heri Pheri 3 but he rejected it. However, the director has revealed to us, recently, that he indeed has been approached for the project and has not rejected the film yet but is in the middle of discussions.

The 60-year-old, who currently has other projects lined up as well, shares, “It’s true that the makers (producer Firoz Nadiadwala and others) want me to do the film but I have a couple of things (projects) that I am looking forward to. Once I figure them out, things will be clearer. There are date issues as I am occupied, but I think we will sort that out.” Bazmee also reveals that he has been occupied with the scripts of two action-comedy films too. “I am writing two films, which I plan to do during the next year. However, no cast has been finalised yet,” adds, the director, who has famous comedies like No Entry (2005), Welcome (2007) and Singh Is Kinng (2008) to his credit, and delivered yet another hit this year with Bhool Bhulaiyya 2.

Bazmee, who was in Goa for the International Film Festival of India 2022, adds that he has not read the script of Hera Pheri 3 yet and will continue the discussion once he is back in Mumbai.

Speaking about the controversies surrounding the film — including actor Akshay Kumar not being a part of it or that he has rejected it reportedly, the director tells us, “I do not pay attention to these controversies. When clarity will come, everyone will know. Tab tak jisko jo likhna hai, wo likh sakta hai.”

