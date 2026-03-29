Aneet Padda’s sister Reet deletes Instagram after getting trolled for calling Dhurandhar ‘propaganda’ film

Recently, Saiyaara actor Aneet Padda’s sister Reet Padda stirred a social media storm with her comments on Dhurandhar The Revenge. She faced intense backlash after she called the Ranveer Singh-starrer a ‘propaganda’ film. Amid growing criticism, Reet has deleted her Instagram handle. Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 was released on March 19.

Aneet Padda’s sister deletes Instagram Aneet Padda’s sister, Reet Padda, landed in the middle of a controversy after she publicly criticised Dhurandhar 2 on social media. Reet labelled the film ‘propaganda’ and questioned its message, sparking a heated online debate. Several screenshots of her response to an Instagram user quickly went viral, drawing sharp reactions from the film's fans.

Following the backlash, she swiftly switched her public account to private. However, it now appears that she has deleted it altogether, as searches for her profile return the message, “Sorry, this page isn’t available. The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed,” suggesting that the account is no longer accessible. Not just Instagram, Reet has also deleted her LinkedIn.

What did Reet Padda say? In the posts, Reet said the Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar and the Anupam Kher starrer The Kashmir Files are ‘propaganda’ films. Reet wrote, “For Dhurandhar, it literally serves as a government-friendly narrative, using political speeches to justify, say, the minor hiccup of demonetisation. Call it propaganda? Yep. Deny it? Not a chance. But maybe your definition of propaganda is...different, who knows.”

Referring to The Kashmir Files and Kerala Files, Reet added, “The films apparently enjoy a bit of creative math: ‘32,000 women converted to Islam!’ when real cases barely scrape a few hundred. But hey, that's how propaganda works, right? Take a sliver of truth, sprinkle in some absurdly inflated numbers, and suddenly you've got a full blown narrative against a community… I never said the problems didn't exist, but these films clearly push a certain narrative and deviation is apparently optional. I'd love to hear about the ‘real’ ground reality from someone in the know...if only you weren't hiding behind a faceless, anonymous account.”

After screenshots emerged on social media, she faced intense backlash from many users.

About Dhurandhar Dhurandhar 2 is a sequel to the spy-action thriller Dhurandhar, which was released in theatres in December 2025 and grossed over ₹1300 crore worldwide. The film franchise follows an undercover Indian intelligence agent, played by Ranveer Singh, who infiltrates Karachi's criminal syndicates and political power structures in Pakistan in an effort to dismantle a terror network targeting India. The movie also features Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.

While the film has largely received positive feedback, it has also ignited a debate, with several viewers labelling it a propaganda vehicle. Several celebrities, from Anupam Kher to Piyush Mishra, have come forward to dismiss the tag, saying they don’t believe the film is a propaganda vehicle.