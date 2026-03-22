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    Screen Awards full list of nominations: Dhurandhar leads with 24 nods; Saiyaara, Homebound in strong contention

    Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar leads with 24 nominations in the Screen Awards, taking place April 5 in Mumbai.

    Mar 22, 2026, 14:13:37 IST
    By Riya Sharma
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    The Screen Academy has unveiled the full list of nominees for the Chetak Screen Awards. The awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on April 5 in Mumbai and will honour the best of Hindi cinema and OTT content from 2025. This year’s nominations span across 31 categories, recognising excellence in performances, direction, music, writing and technical crafts.

    Dhurandhar, Saiyaara and Homebound lead the nominations of Screen Awards.
    Dhurandhar, Saiyaara and Homebound lead the nominations of Screen Awards.

    Leading the race is Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, which has secured an impressive 24 nominations. Close behind is Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara, which featured newcomers Ahan Panday and Aneet Padda, earning 17 nominations. Meanwhile, Neeraj Ghaywan’s critically acclaimed Homebound has bagged 15 nominations.

    Here's a look at the complete list of nominations-

    Best Action

    120 Bahadur

    Chhaava

    Deva

    Dhurandhar

    Jaat

    Best Actor (Female)

    Triptii Dimri - Dhadak 2

    Yami Gautam Dhar - Haq

    Sonal Madhushankar - Humans in the Loop

    Konkona Sen Sharma - Metro… In Dino

    Monika Panwar - Nishaanchi

    Radhika Apte - Sister Midnight

    Kriti Sanon - Tere Ishk Mein

    Best Actor (Female) - OTT Film

    Fatima Sana Shaikh - Aap Jaisa Koi

    Sanya Malhotra - Mrs

    Radhika Apte - Saali Mohabbat

    Saba Azad - Songs of Paradise

    Mia Maelzer - Stolen

    The Great Shamsuddin Family - Farida Jalal

    Shreya Chaudhry - The Mehta Boys

    Best Actor (Male)

    Vicky Kaushal - Chhaava

    Siddhant Chaturvedi - Dhadak 2

    Ranveer Singh - Dhurandhar

    Vishal Jethwa - Homebound

    Ishaan Khatter - Homebound

    Manoj Bajpayee - Jugnuma: The Fable

    Adarsh Gourav - Superboys Of Malegaon

    Best Actor (Male) - OTT film

    Manoj Bajpayee - Inspector Zende

    Abhishek Bachchan - Kaalidhar Laapata

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui - Raat Akeli Hai The Bansal Murders

    Abhishek Banerjee - Stolen

    Shubham Vardhan - Stolen

    Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female)

    Divya Dutta - Chhaava

    Sheeba Chadha - Haq

    Shalini Vatsa - Homebound

    Dolly Ahluwalia - Sitaare Zameen Par

    Manjiri Pupala - Superboys Of Malegaon

    Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male)

    Akshaye Khanna - Dhurandhar

    Rakesh Bedi - Dhurandhar

    Naseeruddin Shah - Gustaakh Ishq

    Saurabh Shukla - Jolly LLB 3

    Deepak Dobriyal - Jugnuma: The Fable

    Best Background Score

    Chhaava

    Dhurandhar

    Haq

    Homebound

    Saiyaara

    Best Choreography

    Ui Amma - Azaad

    Bhasad Macha - Deva

    Shararat - Dhurandhar

    Panwadi Song - Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

    Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka - Thamma

    Best Cinematography

    Dhurandhar

    Homebound

    Humans in the Loop

    Jugnuma: The Fable

    Superboys of Malegaon

    Best Costume

    Chhaava

    Dhurandhar

    Gustaakh Ishq

    Homebound

    Superboys of Malegaon

    Best Dialogue

    Dhurandhar

    Haq

    Homebound

    Jolly LLB 3

    Superboys of Malegaon

    Best Director

    Laxman Ramchandra Utekar - Chhaava

    Aditya Dhar - Dhurandhar

    Suparn S Varma - Haq

    Neeraj Ghaywan - Homebound

    The Fable Raam Reddy - Jugnuma

    Mohit Suri - Saiyaara

    Reema Kagti - Superboys Of Malegaon

    Best Director - OTT film

    Aarti Kadav - Mrs

    Honey Trehan - Raat Akeli Hai - The Bansal Murders

    Karan Tejpal - Stolen

    Anusha Rizvi - The Great Shamsuddin Family

    Boman Irani - The Mehta Boys

    Best Editing

    Dhurandhar

    Haq

    Homebound

    Saiyaara

    Superboys of Malegaon

    Best Film

    Dhadak 2

    Dhurandhar

    Haq

    Homebound

    Saiyaara

    Sitaare Zameen Par

    Superboys Of Malegaon

    Chaava

    Best Film for Gender Sensitivity

    Dhadak 2

    Haq

    Humans in the Loop

    Mrs

    The Great Shamsuddin Family

    Best Film Writing (Story & Screenplay)

    Dhurandhar

    Haq

    Homebound

    Humans in the Loop

    Superboys of Malegaon

    Best Hairstyling & Make-Up

    Chhaava

    Dhurandhar

    Emergency

    Homebound

    Superboys of Malegaon

    Best Lyrics

    Gehra Hua - Dhurandhar

    Ul Julool Ishq - Gustaakh Ishq

    Yaar Mere - Homebound

    Saiyaara Title Track - Saiyaara

    Bande - Superboys of Malegaon

    Best OTT Film

    Mrs

    Raat Akeli Hai - The Bansal Murders

    Stolen

    The Great Shamsuddin Family

    The Mehta Boys

    Best Playback Singer (Female)

    Shararat - Dhurandhar

    Qayde Se - Metro… In Dino

    Saiyaara Title Track - Saiyaara

    Barbaad - Saiyaara

    Humsafar - Saiyaara

    Best Playback Singer (Male)

    Dhurandhar Title Track - Dhurandhar

    Gehra Hua - Dhurandhar

    Saiyaara Title Track - Saiyaara

    Dhun - Saiyaara

    Barbaad - Saiyaara

    Best Production Design

    Chhaava

    Dhurandhar

    Gustaakh Ishq

    Homebound

    Superboys of Malegaon

    Haq

    Chapter 2

    Best Script - OTT film

    Mrs

    Raat Akeli Hai - The Bansal Murders

    Songs of Paradise

    Stolen

    The Mehta Boys

    Best Song

    Dhurandhar Title Track - Dhurandhar

    Gehra Hua - Dhurandhar

    Saiyaara Title Track - Saiyaara

    Barbaad - Saiyaara

    Humsafar - Saiyaara

    Best Sound Design

    Chhaava

    Dhurandhar

    Homebound

    Humans in the Loop

    Saiyaara

    Best Special Effects

    120 Bahadur

    Chhaava

    Dhurandhar

    Jugnuma: The Fable

    Thamma

    Breakthrough Debut Director

    Shazia Iqbal - Dhadak 2

    Dibakar Das Roy - Dilli Dark

    Aranya Sahay - Humans in the Loop

    Karan Singh Tyagi - Kesari Chapter 2

    Karan Kandhari - Sister Midnight

    Breakthrough New Actor (Female)

    Rasha Thadani - Azaad

    Sara Arjun - Dhurandhar

    Ridhima Singh - Humans in the Loop

    Aneet Padda - Saiyaara

    Shubhangi Dutt - Tanvi the Great

    Breakthrough New Actor (Male)

    Mohit Agarwal - Agra

    Aaman Devgan - Azaad

    Samuel Abiola Robinson - Dilli Dark

    Aaishvary Thackeray - Nishaanchi

    Ahaan Panday - Saiyaara

    • Riya Sharma
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Riya Sharma

      Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More

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    News/Entertainment/Bollywood/Screen Awards Full List Of Nominations: Dhurandhar Leads With 24 Nods; Saiyaara, Homebound In Strong Contention
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