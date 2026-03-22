Screen Awards full list of nominations: Dhurandhar leads with 24 nods; Saiyaara, Homebound in strong contention
Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar leads with 24 nominations in the Screen Awards, taking place April 5 in Mumbai.
The Screen Academy has unveiled the full list of nominees for the Chetak Screen Awards. The awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on April 5 in Mumbai and will honour the best of Hindi cinema and OTT content from 2025. This year’s nominations span across 31 categories, recognising excellence in performances, direction, music, writing and technical crafts.
Leading the race is Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, which has secured an impressive 24 nominations. Close behind is Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara, which featured newcomers Ahan Panday and Aneet Padda, earning 17 nominations. Meanwhile, Neeraj Ghaywan’s critically acclaimed Homebound has bagged 15 nominations.
Here's a look at the complete list of nominations-
Best Action
120 Bahadur
Chhaava
Deva
Dhurandhar
Jaat
Best Actor (Female)
Triptii Dimri - Dhadak 2
Yami Gautam Dhar - Haq
Sonal Madhushankar - Humans in the Loop
Konkona Sen Sharma - Metro… In Dino
Monika Panwar - Nishaanchi
Radhika Apte - Sister Midnight
Kriti Sanon - Tere Ishk Mein
Best Actor (Female) - OTT Film
Fatima Sana Shaikh - Aap Jaisa Koi
Sanya Malhotra - Mrs
Radhika Apte - Saali Mohabbat
Saba Azad - Songs of Paradise
Mia Maelzer - Stolen
The Great Shamsuddin Family - Farida Jalal
Shreya Chaudhry - The Mehta Boys
Best Actor (Male)
Vicky Kaushal - Chhaava
Siddhant Chaturvedi - Dhadak 2
Ranveer Singh - Dhurandhar
Vishal Jethwa - Homebound
Ishaan Khatter - Homebound
Manoj Bajpayee - Jugnuma: The Fable
Adarsh Gourav - Superboys Of Malegaon
Best Actor (Male) - OTT film
Manoj Bajpayee - Inspector Zende
Abhishek Bachchan - Kaalidhar Laapata
Nawazuddin Siddiqui - Raat Akeli Hai The Bansal Murders
Abhishek Banerjee - Stolen
Shubham Vardhan - Stolen
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female)
Divya Dutta - Chhaava
Sheeba Chadha - Haq
Shalini Vatsa - Homebound
Dolly Ahluwalia - Sitaare Zameen Par
Manjiri Pupala - Superboys Of Malegaon
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male)
Akshaye Khanna - Dhurandhar
Rakesh Bedi - Dhurandhar
Naseeruddin Shah - Gustaakh Ishq
Saurabh Shukla - Jolly LLB 3
Deepak Dobriyal - Jugnuma: The Fable
Best Background Score
Chhaava
Dhurandhar
Haq
Homebound
Saiyaara
Best Choreography
Ui Amma - Azaad
Bhasad Macha - Deva
Shararat - Dhurandhar
Panwadi Song - Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari
Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka - Thamma
Best Cinematography
Dhurandhar
Homebound
Humans in the Loop
Jugnuma: The Fable
Superboys of Malegaon
Best Costume
Chhaava
Dhurandhar
Gustaakh Ishq
Homebound
Superboys of Malegaon
Best Dialogue
Dhurandhar
Haq
Homebound
Jolly LLB 3
Superboys of Malegaon
Best Director
Laxman Ramchandra Utekar - Chhaava
Aditya Dhar - Dhurandhar
Suparn S Varma - Haq
Neeraj Ghaywan - Homebound
The Fable Raam Reddy - Jugnuma
Mohit Suri - Saiyaara
Reema Kagti - Superboys Of Malegaon
Best Director - OTT film
Aarti Kadav - Mrs
Honey Trehan - Raat Akeli Hai - The Bansal Murders
Karan Tejpal - Stolen
Anusha Rizvi - The Great Shamsuddin Family
Boman Irani - The Mehta Boys
Best Editing
Dhurandhar
Haq
Homebound
Saiyaara
Superboys of Malegaon
Best Film
Dhadak 2
Dhurandhar
Haq
Homebound
Saiyaara
Sitaare Zameen Par
Superboys Of Malegaon
Chaava
Best Film for Gender Sensitivity
Dhadak 2
Haq
Humans in the Loop
Mrs
The Great Shamsuddin Family
Best Film Writing (Story & Screenplay)
Dhurandhar
Haq
Homebound
Humans in the Loop
Superboys of Malegaon
Best Hairstyling & Make-Up
Chhaava
Dhurandhar
Emergency
Homebound
Superboys of Malegaon
Best Lyrics
Gehra Hua - Dhurandhar
Ul Julool Ishq - Gustaakh Ishq
Yaar Mere - Homebound
Saiyaara Title Track - Saiyaara
Bande - Superboys of Malegaon
Best OTT Film
Mrs
Raat Akeli Hai - The Bansal Murders
Stolen
The Great Shamsuddin Family
The Mehta Boys
Best Playback Singer (Female)
Shararat - Dhurandhar
Qayde Se - Metro… In Dino
Saiyaara Title Track - Saiyaara
Barbaad - Saiyaara
Humsafar - Saiyaara
Best Playback Singer (Male)
Dhurandhar Title Track - Dhurandhar
Gehra Hua - Dhurandhar
Saiyaara Title Track - Saiyaara
Dhun - Saiyaara
Barbaad - Saiyaara
Best Production Design
Chhaava
Dhurandhar
Gustaakh Ishq
Homebound
Superboys of Malegaon
Haq
Chapter 2
Best Script - OTT film
Mrs
Raat Akeli Hai - The Bansal Murders
Songs of Paradise
Stolen
The Mehta Boys
Best Song
Dhurandhar Title Track - Dhurandhar
Gehra Hua - Dhurandhar
Saiyaara Title Track - Saiyaara
Barbaad - Saiyaara
Humsafar - Saiyaara
Best Sound Design
Chhaava
Dhurandhar
Homebound
Humans in the Loop
Saiyaara
Best Special Effects
120 Bahadur
Chhaava
Dhurandhar
Jugnuma: The Fable
Thamma
Breakthrough Debut Director
Shazia Iqbal - Dhadak 2
Dibakar Das Roy - Dilli Dark
Aranya Sahay - Humans in the Loop
Karan Singh Tyagi - Kesari Chapter 2
Karan Kandhari - Sister Midnight
Breakthrough New Actor (Female)
Rasha Thadani - Azaad
Sara Arjun - Dhurandhar
Ridhima Singh - Humans in the Loop
Aneet Padda - Saiyaara
Shubhangi Dutt - Tanvi the Great
Breakthrough New Actor (Male)
Mohit Agarwal - Agra
Aaman Devgan - Azaad
Samuel Abiola Robinson - Dilli Dark
Aaishvary Thackeray - Nishaanchi
Ahaan Panday - Saiyaara
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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