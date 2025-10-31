Aneet Padda spends time with adorable dogs and cats at animal shelter: ‘Left with fur on my clothes, calm in my chest’

Aneet Padda has dropped a sweet and heartwarming post of her visit to an animal shelter on the outskirts of Mumbai. Aneet spent an entire day spending time with strays and rescued animals and encouraged everyone to help them in their own way. Aneet Padda played with and fed dogs and cats at a shelter.

Aneet visited Kanchan’s Global Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating, and caring for animals in need in Mumbai and was seen playing with and feeding the strays staying at the shelter.

Aneet's day out at animal shelter

Her IG post read, “Spent some time with these souls who love without language. Left with fur on my clothes and calm in my chest. Thank you, Kanchan’s Global Foundation, for the reminder of what matters.

Kanchan’s Global Foundation is, a non-profit dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating and caring for animals in need. Feeling inspired seeing their amazing work…

Please visit @kanchanglobalfoundation to know more about their mission and see how you can make a difference... if you want to.

A big thank you to them for letting me spend time with these cuties and getting so much love in return… :heart:”

Fans loved Aneet's sweet gesture for the animals. “I'm beyond proud of you, girl!!! You're crushing it, and I'm over here living vicariously through your success! All the best for your next project - can't wait to see what you do next! God bless you, and sending you all my love forever and ever! Forever and always, your fangirl,” wrote a fan.

“You're one of the kindest souls really proud,” wrote another.

What's next for Aneet?

Aneet rose to fame with Mohit Suri's Saiyaara. She starred in the movie opposite Ahaan Panday and played a young woman with early onset dementia. Aneet received immense love for her performance in the movie, with fans eagerly waiting to see her in another movie.

Aneet will next be seen in Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU) film - Shakti Shalini. She is the youngest actor ever to headline a franchise in the history of Indian cinema, having signed the film when she was just 22. Shakti Shalini is scheduled to release on December 24, 2026.