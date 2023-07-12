Saving Pear the pooch: This sickly abandoned dog looks unrecognisable now, thanks to a Missouri animal shelter

A neglected dog was found dumped on a road several days ago. However, the little pooch looks unrecognisable now, thanks to the animal shelter that rescued her.Rochelle Steffen, the founder of Mac’s Mission in Missouri, recused Pear after finding her covered in thick flea-ridden fur, and a missing eye. A neglected dog was found dumped on a road several days ago. However, the little pooch looks unrecognisable now, thanks to the animal shelter that rescued her (Mac's Mission/Facebook)

Rochelle said that when she saw Pear walking along a road, she did not "even look like a living dog.” It took as many as three people to get rid of her fur, it was so matted.

"She was the sweetest and just sat there while we got all the terrible thick matts of her which took quite a while. Thankfully, she didn't have maggots from the matts which many do when they get matted,” Rochelle told Newsweek.

In a series of posts, Mac’s Mission documented Pear’s journey from being sickly to happy and healthy. “This ball of fur was found in the middle of the road and is in AWFUL shape. Lots of people have been helping get it safe and now on its way to us!! Big thanks to Madison who found it, Donna and Rachelle who are transporting it!!! We have been told it may not even have both eyes, has super long nails, and the matts!! We will keep you posted and as soon as possible let you know if this is even a boy or a girl? What a rescue day! Love, Narwhally,” the organisation, which focuses on helping dogs in need, wrote in a post on Facebook.

In a second post, it wrote, “A dog found in the road. A dog that didn’t even look like a dog, “it” looked like a wig of sorts, just a wad of hair. Many rescuers got together yesterday to help this dog come to us and we are always grateful! Madison, Donna, and Rachelle. Rachelle brought this dog all the way to us and then the mom(Rochelle), Jen, and Cindy took this mess to the Mission and cleaned her up and bathed her. She had awful matting and burs in her fur. Pear sat through this entire grooming and bath and never moved. She is like a new dog after her spa session!!! Your donations allow us to do this and help us save dogs like this very neglected girl. Pear has a new life ahead of her thanks to you all!!! Love, MagPie”.

Describing Pear’s health issues, the organisation wrote in a post, “She has mammary gland tumors and will need to have them removed in a surgery after she gets a bit healthier. She has an older ruptured eyeball that will also need surgery to close off her eye socket so it doesn’t keep getting icky. Her other eye sadly is at risk of needing to be removed with the extreme poor condition it is in. But overall guys, this is the SWEETEST dog in the world and whoever threw her away really missed out.”