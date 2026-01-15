Angry citizens confront Hema Malini for not standing in queue at polling booth: ‘I am here since 7.45 AM’

In a video that has been circulating on social media since the morning, Hema Malini was seen speaking to the media when a common citizen confronted her for getting special treatment at the centre. The man said, “We have been here for the last 60 years, and there is chaos here for the first time. I am here since 7.45 AM, and it was at 9.30 AM when I voted. Nobody is answerable. Nobody is accountable! Not even a local worker is there.”

Hema Malini was among the many Bollywood celebrities who cast their vote today (January 15) for the Maharashtra BMC elections. She even showed off her inked finger after casting her vote, and spoke to reporters outside the centre. However, she was confronted by angry bystanders who had been standing in line for hours to vote. (Also read: Vishal Dadlani slams low turnout at BMC polls, says there are more officials inside the centre: ‘Sharamnaak baat hai’ )

Hema ushered in someone from her team to tackle the matter. She then went on to speak to the reporters and said, “Sab logo ko vote dene ke liye aana chahiye. Jaise abhi subah main aa gayi hoon vote dene. Mera aagey bohot kaam hain woh bhi karenge (Everyone must come to vote. Like I have come to vote in the morning itself. I have a lot of work to do, which will happen next). But this is very important for every citizen of Mumbai.”

Apart from Hema, Bollywood stars like Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sanya Malhotra, John Abraham, Tamannaah Bhatia, Zoya Akhtar, Divya Dutta, Nana Patekar, and Vishal Dadlani were also seen at the polling centres in the city as they cast their votes.

Polling has begun today and will run from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm, with vote counting scheduled to begin on Friday, January 16. According to the State Election Commission, adequate Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) have been arranged for the municipal corporation elections. This includes 43,958 control units and 87,916 ballot units. For the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation alone, 11,349 control units and 22,698 ballot units have been arranged.