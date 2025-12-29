Angry Kangana Ranaut reacts to her AI pics dressed in suits instead of sarees at Parliament: ‘This is violating beyond…’

Actor Kangana Ranaut shared an angry post as she reacted to AI-edited photos of her dressed in suits instead of her original pictures dressed in sarees. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, Kangana re-shared a post by Instagram user, Female in suit shirt & tie. BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has been wearing sarees in Parliament.

Kangana Ranaut opens up against AI-edited photos of hers

In the AI-edited photos, Kangana was seen dressed in blue, brown and rust coloured suits as she exited Parliament. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Originally, these are my pictures from the Parliament in saris. Stop using AI on my pictures."

Kangana added that she often comes across her AI-edited photos with different outfits and makeups. She urged people to stop doing it. "This is violating beyond words, everyday I wake up to see myself in various Al clothes various make ups even in edited photos, people should stop dressing up others!! Please stop with these Al edits and let me choose/decide how I want to look and what I want to wear when is entirely my prerogative," she added. Ever since she became MP Lok Sabha from Mandi, June 2024, Kangana has been wearing sarees when she goes to Parliament.

Kangana re-shared a post on her Instagram Stories.

About Kangana's career

The actor made her film debut with the 2006 thriller Gangster. She then starred in many films, including Woh Lamhe, Life in a Metro, Fashion, Raaz: The Mystery Continues, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Tanu Weds Manu, Krrish 3, Queen, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Panga (2020), among others.

She has won National Film Awards and was honoured with the Padma Shri. Kangana turned filmmaker with Manikarnika and Emergency. The actor has been serving as a Lok Sabha MP from Mandi since June 2024.

Fans saw Kangana last in Emergency, in which the actor portrays the role of late prime minister Indira Gandhi. It was released in theatres on January 17 this year. Kangana will make her debut in Hollywood with a lead role in the horror drama Blessed Be the Evil. She will star alongside Tyler Posey and Scarlet Rose Stallone in the film. The production of the film is set to begin this summer in New York. The movie will be directed by Anurag Rudra.