Anil Kapoor reveals Aishwarya Rai nearly backed out of Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, recalls how he convinced her

The romantic action drama Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, directed by Satish Kaushik, completed 25 years yesterday (August 24). The film's lead actor, Anil Kapoor, penned a note sharing an interesting trivia about how Aishwarya Rai came on board for the film despite initial reservations and concerns. Anil Kapoor revealed how he comvinced Aaishwarya Rai for Hamara Dil Aapke Pass Hai.

Anil Kapoor celebrates Hamara Dil Aapke Pass Hai

On Sunday, Anil took to Instagram and shared a collage of pictures featuring himself, Aishwarya and Satish, along with a note. He revealed that he had suggested Aishwarya's name for the movie after watching her talent in Taal and said, "Looking back at Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai as it completes 25 years, my heart is filled with memories of my dearest friend Satish Kaushik. I still remember how Aishwarya became a part of this special journey. While we were shooting Taal, I was struck by her incredible talent and suggested her name to Naidu Saab and Satish ji. At first, there were some reservations, but once Satish saw her on set, he was convinced. The rest, as they say, is history."

Anil Kapoor pens note as Hamara Dil Aapke Pass Hai completes 25 years.

He added, "Ironically, just before shooting began, Aishwarya had some concerns and almost stepped away. Satish and I went to her home, had a heartfelt conversation, and thankfully, she decided to stay on board. And I’m so glad she did, because her performance was phenomenal and the film went on to become a superhit, loved by both the trade and the audience. Grateful for the memories, the magic we created, and for my friend Satish, whom I miss dearly every day. #HamaraDilAapkePaasHai."

The 2000 romantic action drama also featured Sonali Bendre in a lead role along with Puru Raaj Kumar, Mukesh Rishi, Anupam Kher and Johnny Lever in key roles. The story revolves around Preeti (Aishwarya Rai), a young woman who is shunned by society after being sexually assaulted. She finds support and respect in Avinash (Anil Kapoor), a kind-hearted man who gives her shelter and later stands by her against societal judgements.

The film was appreciated for its sensitive subject, emotional storytelling, and the chemistry between the lead actors. It resonated strongly with family audiences and emerged as a box office success.

Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai’s upcoming movies

Aishwarya was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan II, the epic historical action drama directed by Mani Ratnam. The film also featured Ravi Mohan (as the title character), Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Jayaram, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj and R. Parthiban in key roles, and emerged as a success, earning ₹344.63 crore. The actor is yet to announce her next film.

Anil, on the other hand, will next be seen in Alpha. Helmed by Shiv Rawail, the film also stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in lead roles along with Bobby Deol. The YRF spy universe film is set to release in cinemas on December 25.