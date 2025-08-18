Aishwarya Rai refuses to let likes, social media chatter define her self-worth: ‘As a mother, it's a grave concern’

A new video for L'Oréal Paris' Lessons of Worth series featuring Aishwarya Rai elaborates on the brand’s tagline—because you’re worth it—to fit today’s norms. In the ad, the actor says how she refuses to let likes or social media chatter define her self-worth, urging the viewers to do the same. Aishwarya Rai urged everyone to find their self-worth from within in the new video for L'Oréal Paris,

Aishwarya Rai on self-worth in the age of social media

Aishwarya addressed the growing influence of social media on personal worth, with many looking online for validation. Urging the viewers to shift the measure of their worth from external approval, she says in the video, “I’m worth it, but what really decides that? The kind of pictures posted? The number of likes? Or is it the comments on social media? We have given such power to these things. The power to own our worth.”

The actor also added that it’s a matter of ‘grave concern’ for her, given she was a mother, stating, “There’s not much difference between social media and social pressure. As a woman and a mother, it’s a matter of grave concern to think about the power it can have over young minds. Frankly, even impressionable adults.”

Aishwarya added, “This cannot go on. We must make a choice. Let’s not go searching for our self-worth elsewhere, certainly not on social media. " She stated, “Worth is innate,” while asking everyone to look inwards for validation. She ended the video by assuring people that they are ‘worth it’ and to believe it.

Internet reacts

Aishwarya’s message seems to have sunk in with her fans, who responded positively to the new video. One fan commented, “I wish half of the world understands what she is saying.” Another called the message she was giving “Perfect.” A fan commented, “So well said and powerful coming from none other than Aishwarya.” Some fans called her ‘queen’ in the comments section, while others commented on how beautiful she looked.

Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan I and II. She has yet to announce her upcoming project. The actor was in the news last year due to speculation that she was splitting from her husband, Abhishek Bachchan. The couple, however, put those rumours to rest by attending a wedding with their daughter Aaradhya in Mumbai. They were recently spotted on vacation by a fan.