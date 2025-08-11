Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai are all smiles as they pose together with a fan in unseen video from their vacation

Bollywood’s beloved couple, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, are giving fans major family goals yet again. Fresh from a holiday with their daughter Aaradhya, the pair was spotted returning to Mumbai, and now, unseen videos from their vacation, including a sweet fan moment, are making the rounds online. Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan posing with a fan at the airport.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai pose with a fan

On Sunday, a fan account shared a couple of videos of Aishwarya and Abhishek posing with a fan. The first video showed Aishwarya dressed in an all-black outfit, wearing sunglasses, as she flipped her hair to pose for the camera. The second video showed Aishwarya leaning on Abhishek to fit in for a selfie with a fan at the airport. Both of them were seen smiling for the photograph.

Fans showered love on the couple’s picture. One of the comments read, “Aishwarya still looks damn pretty.” Another comment read, “Cute.” Another wrote, “So beautiful and always kind.”

On Sunday, another video of Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya Bachchan emerged, showing them exiting Mumbai airport and heading home after their vacation. In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Aaradhya, who looked happy, held Aishwarya's hand as they walked together. Abhishek was seen walking ahead of them but waited patiently until Aishwarya and Aaradhya entered the car before closing the door.

Abhishek and Aishwarya tied the knot in 2007 and welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011. In July 2024, rumours of separation arose between the two when Aishwarya and Aaradhya arrived separately at Anant Ambani's wedding while the rest of the Bachchan family posed for a family photograph. Following this, the couple refrained from making any public statement about the rumours but subtly shut them down with their appearances at different events together.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's recent and upcoming films

Abhishek was last seen in the film Kaalidhar Laapata, which also featured Zeeshan Ayub and Daivik Bhagela in lead roles. While Abhishek's performance was appreciated by critics and audiences, the film’s execution disappointed many. He will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's King. The film also stars Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan and Saurabh Shukla in key roles and is currently in production.

Aishwarya, on the other hand, was last seen in the 2023 film Ponniyin Selvan II, directed by Mani Ratnam. The film, which also featured Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, Sobhita Dhulipala and others, was a commercial success, earning ₹344.63 crore worldwide. The actor is yet to announce her next project.