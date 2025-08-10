Neil Nitin Mukesh says he draws inspiration from 'outsiders' Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan: ‘Nepotism never helped me’

Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh hails from a film family, he is the son of playback singer Nitin Mukesh and grandson of veteran singer Mukesh. However, in a recent interview with Screen, Neil shared how nepotism has never benefited him, revealing that despite his lineage, he is still struggling to find his next job. Neil Nitin Mukesh says he draws inspiration from Shah Rukh Khan and Kartik Aaryan.

Neil Nitin Mukesh shares his views on nepotism

Neil said he does not endorse the word “nepotism” because, like many others, he has worked his way up. “I have had the privilege of being born and brought up in the film fraternity, but my struggle nullifies that word for me. It never helped me; I am still struggling to find my next job. It changes perception, yes. But when it comes to work, nobody has supported Mukesh ji, Nitin Mukesh ji or me in that regard. Three generations have faced enough struggles. We’ve worked very hard all our lives to sustain our craft and put food on the table.”

Neil Nitin Mukesh says he takes inspiration from Shah Rukh Khan and Kartik Aaryan

He further emphasised that talent is everything and that no matter how many opportunities one receives, an actor will not stand out without it. “The current generation of stars… look at Shah Rukh Khan sir, isn’t he the benchmark? Isn’t he the idol, not just for being the biggest superstar in the world, but also for being an outsider who came and conquered? We all draw inspiration, even I do, from actors like Shah Rukh sir or Kartik Aaryan, who hails from a non-film family. He has such a simple and nice family. I love his relationship with his mother and father; it’s very refreshing to see that.”

Neil Nitin Mukesh’s recent work

Neil was most recently seen in the show Hai Junoon, which also featured Jacqueline Fernandez, Siddharth Nigam, Priyank Sharma, Anushka Sen, Sumedh Vasudev Mudgalkar, Elnaaz Norouzi, Elisha Mayor and Kunwarr Amarjeet Singh in key roles. The musical drama television series, directed by Abhishek Sharma, is available to watch on JioHotstar. The actor is yet to announce his next project.