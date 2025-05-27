Neil Nitin Mukesh confirms Mukesh biopic, but will he play his grandad? Here's what the actor said

Neil Nitin Mukesh has confirmed that he will soon be making a biopic of his grandfather and legendary musician Mukesh. The actor in a recent interview stated that he can't wait for the audience to see his inspiring life journey on screen. Neil Nitin Mukesh has confirmed that he will soon be making a biopic on his grandfather musician Mukesh

Neil Nitin Mukesh on his grandfather's biopic

Neil lost his grandfather when he was at the tender age of 5 so he has grown up listening to anecdotes from his father Neil Nitin about him. The Johnny Gaddar actor said that every time he would sit with his father they would go through his archives of photographs and memorabilia. Neil mentioned that he and his team have been writing the story for quite some time now.

In an interview with News 18, the actor said he is in talks with Parmanu director Abhishek Sharma to helm the film. “We’re just trying to figure out the right medium, the producers to collaborate with, the actors and the filmmakers to come onboard. I’ve had a word with Abhishek. In fact, he was the one who brought up the conversation. He’s truly excited about the idea. I’m waiting for him to get free. I would love to listen to how he’s envisioning it,” Neil said.

When asked whether he would play the role of his grandfather in the biopic, the actor said, "I don’t think there can be a better Mukesh than me. Neil Nitin Mukesh is Mukesh. I know him better than anyone else. Dad also wants me to play my grandfather for emotional reasons. But the business of cinema is very different. As actors, we look for opportunities, but we’re given them basis what others perceive of us. Your draw to the box office is important," he added.

Neil Nitin Mukesh's latest projects

Neil is currently seen in Hai Junoon! Dream. Dare. Dominate, a musical drama television series directed by Abhishek Sharma. Produced under Jio Creative Lab, it also stars Jacqueline Fernandez. The series premiered on 16 May 2025 on JioHotstar.