Anil Kapoor shows off his biceps.
Anil Kapoor's bulging biceps steal attention from his grey hair, fan calls him 'Ranveer Singh ekdum'. See pics

Anil Kapoor has shared fresh pictures to show his body transformation and his bulging biceps have stolen all the attention.
By HT Entertainment Desk | PTI, Anil Kapoor, Jugg Jugg Jeeyo, Anil Kapoor Body
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 04:33 PM IST

Anil Kapoor never ceases to inspires his fans with his zest for life and his dedication towards fitness. He has now shared fresh pictures of his body transformation and can be seen flaunting his ripped biceps.

Sharing two side profile pictures on Twitter, Anil wrote, “Sunday Gun day. Location : Udaipur for the last leg of our shoot in Rajasthan!” He is seen with grey hair partially covered with a cap, and showing off his biceps to the camera.


His fans showered him with praise on Twitter. A fan wrote, “Fit and fine.. still the jhhakkasss kapoor....” while another said, “Ranveer Singh ek dum.” One more follower said, “U r ageing in reverse order.”

A month ago, Anil had shared why he likes to post such pictures of himself. He had written in an Instagram post, “We all dream of someday...someday we will do this, someday we will do that....the story behind this picture is of one such someday.... Don’t worry, I’m not going to go on a rant here.... I just always wished that someday I could also post pictures showing off my biceps and triceps like people do....well today is that someday! Celebrating the small victories!!"


Anil is currently shooting for Jugg Jugg Jeeyo in Udaipur. Few days back, he had shared few stunning pictures from Rajasthan on Instagram. He was seen striking a pose on the Elephant Hill in Narlai and captioned the pictures, "Had a great shoot day in Rajasthan...Feeling on top of the world...."


The film had gone on the floors in Chandigarh in December last year. The entire leading cast including Anil, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani had flown to Chandigarh via a chartered flight for the first schedule.

However, few days into the shoot, Varun and Neetu tested positive for Covid-19. While Varun quarantined himself in Chandigarh, Neetu was flown to Mumbai for better care.

Also read: Bell Bottom to Jersey: 15 films lined up for release as theatres start operating on 100% occupancy

Directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta, the romantic-drama also stars YouTuber Prajakta Koli and TV show host Manish Paul.

