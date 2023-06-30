Anil Kapoor holds Sobhita Dhulipala close in awkward moment from The Night Manager 2 event. Watch

Actors Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala have been busy with the promotion of their just-released series The Night Manager 2. An unseen video from one of their press conferences has surfaced online and it features an awkward moment between Anil and Sobhita. In the series, they play a couple. Also read: The Night Manager Part 2 review: Anil Kapoor and Tillotama Shome remain the best bits of this serviceable thriller Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala attended a promotional event of Night Manager 2 in Mumbai.

Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala at event

The video features Sobhita and Anil Kapoor laughing out loud as paparazzi praised them. Someone from the media is heard calling them ‘nice jodi' and 'jhakass jodi (mindblowing couple).' While Sobhita covers her mouth with her hand in an attempt to laugh, Anil is seen smiling with his hand close to her waist.

After a moment of pause, the two stop smiling and pose for the cameras once again. The video has been shared on Reddit and invited mixed reactions from the social media users.

Night Manager 2 screening

Meanwhile, several celebrities attended the recent screening of The Night Manager Part 2 in Mumbai. This included Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala, Disha Patani, Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur among others at the event.

The Night Manager is the Indian adaptation of a British mini-series, which was based on a book by John le Carre. The original series featured Tom Hiddleston in the lead role, alongside an ensemble cast which included Hugh Laurie, Olivia Colman, Tom Hollander and Elizabeth Debicki. It was released in the UK on February 21, 2016.

Night Manager 2 review

Created by Sandeep Modi, and co-written by Shridhar Raghavan, the series released on Thursday. While part 1 of The Night Manager was well received by the critics, the review of the new season by Hindustan Times read, “The problem with this two-part distribution and the long wait between them was two-fold. Firstly, the original version, starring Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie, Olivia Colman and Elizabeth Dickie, is already available in full for viewing in India. Secondly, the Indian adaptation had binge-watch written all over it. Not because it's nail-bitingly edgy and pacey, but one would've preferred to snort it and get it out of the way in one go.”

