Animal worldwide box office collection day 14: Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol's film grosses over 784 crore

Animal worldwide box office collection day 14: Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal has been doing well in theatres worldwide as well as in India. According to the film's team, the action drama has grossed over ₹784 crore worldwide in 14 days of its release. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. (Also Read | Bobby Deol calls Abrar Haque from Animal romantic: ‘He has three wives’) Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Animal.

Animal global BO collection

Taking to X on Friday, the official account of the film, Animal The Film, shared a poster. It read, "Cinematic phenomenon! 14-day worldwide gross ₹784.45 crore." A part of the caption read, “The #Animal beast continues to dominate (fire emoji).”

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The film was released worldwide on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The film also features Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi and Prem Chopra. As per Sacnilk.com, the film will earn ₹477.76 crore by Friday in India since its release.

Audience's reaction to Animal

The film is running successfully in theatres but a section of critics and viewers have criticised the film, calling it misogynistic and violent. The film was given A certificate by the CBFC in November. Animal is a three-hour-21-minute-long film. It showcases a violent world set against the backdrop of a troubled relationship between Ranbir's character Ranvijay Singh and his father Balbir Singh, played by Anil Kapoor.

Ranbir's character is obsessive about his father and is seen threatening everybody, who comes in the way of his love for his father. The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures. The film was released in theatres and competed at the box office with Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur.

Bobby Deol on his character in Animal

Bobby, who played the antagonist in Animal, recently said he didn't look at his character as a villain but as someone with childhood trauma. The actor is receiving praise for his brief appearance as Abrar Haque, the menacing mute gangster in the film.

"I didn't think of my character as a villain. I saw my character as a child who was traumatised when he saw his grandfather committing suicide, so he loses his voice. He swears to avenge his grandfather's death. He is very family-oriented. He is also romantic, he has three wives. He can kill and also get killed for his family," the actor told AajTak.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place