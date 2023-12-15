Bobby Deol calls Abrar Haque from Animal romantic: ‘He has three wives’

Actor Bobby Deol, who played the antagonist in the recently released Animal, on Thursday said he didn't look at his character as a villain but as someone with childhood trauma. The 54-year-old actor is receiving praise for his brief appearance as Abrar Haque, the menacing mute gangster in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film, fronted by Ranbir Kapoor. (Also read: Bobby Deol's Animal entry song Jamal Kudu garners over 1.9 million views in just 3 hours, fans say: 'Can't get enough') Bobby Deol's Abrar Haque is thrice-married in the new film Animal.

Deol, who returned to the big screen with Animal after four years, described Abrar as a "family man". "I didn't think of my character as a villain. I saw my character as a child who was traumatised when he saw his grandfather committing suicide, so he loses his voice. He swears to avenge his grandfather's death.

Bobby also called him a romantic as he has ‘three wives’. "He is very family oriented. He is also romantic, he has three wives. He can kill and also get killed for his family," the actor said during a session on the second day of Agenda AajTak 2023 in New Delhi.

Animal, also starring Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri, is nearing ₹800 crore mark in gross worldwide box office collections. The action drama, billed as a father-son story, hit the screens on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

The film may be on its way to becoming one of the highest earning Hindi films of 2023, but it has drawn criticism from a section of social media users for its misogynistic and graphically violent narrative.

Describing violence as an emotion, Deol said people will be able to relate to the degree of violence when they watch the film.

"The characters in this movie... the animal in them has woken up. They are all like animals. That's why there's violence. This is a family drama, a father-son story, and family relationships.

"It is a reflection of what happens in a society. Definitely action like that is visually created so that people get intrigued but that kind of action, that kind of violence exists in our society," he added.

Stories cannot be written without being influenced by what's happening in society, Deol further said. "I'm an actor, I'm not trying to promote any kind of thing. I'm just an actor portraying something and if the film makes you aware of what is happening around you, it's the beauty of that," he said.