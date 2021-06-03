Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ankita Lokhande takes break from social media, 'exactly one year' after Sushant Singh Rajput's last post
Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande were in a six-year relationship that ended in 2016.
Ankita Lokhande takes break from social media, 'exactly one year' after Sushant Singh Rajput's last post

  • Exactly one year after Sushant Singh Rajput's final Instagram post, Ankita Lokhande has seemingly announced that she is taking a step back from social media.
Actor Ankita Lokhande on Thursday appeared to announce a social media sabbatical. Sharing a cryptic post on Instagram, she wrote, "It's not a goodbye, it's a see you later." She also added a waving hand emoji.

Her post comes mere days after she expressed heartbreak at the arrival of June. While Ankita hasn't elaborated on the reasons behind her sadness, or her decision to take a step back from social media, many fans have drawn a connection to the one-year anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput's death.


One person in the comments section noted that Ankita's announcement comes 'exactly a year' after Sushant posted his last post on Instagram. They added, "I hope u post that same story in ur insta." Others were curious to know why Ankita was taking a step back.

Sushant's last post, which he shared on June 3, 2020, was in remembrance of his late mother. Sharing a collage of their pictures, he had written in the caption, "Blurred past evaporating from teardrops, Unending dreams carving an arc of smile, And a fleeting life, negotiating between the two... Ma."

Ankita and Sushant, who worked together on the television series Pavitra Rishta, dated for six years until 2016. She has said previously that she was viciously trolled in the aftermath of his death last year. Months after his death, Ankita had opened up about the couple's breakup. Speaking with Bollywood Bubble, she had said, "Today, people are accusing me of having dumped Sushant. How do you know that? Nobody knows about my thing. Sushant… I am not blaming anyone here… I think he made his choice very clear. He wanted to go on with his career. He chose his career and he moved on. But for two-and-a-half years, I was dealing with so many things.”

Also read: Ankita Lokhande is heartbroken as June begins, marks 12 years of Pavitra Rishta

Sushant died of an apparent suicide in June 2020. While the case was initially investigated by the Mumbai Police, the Central Bureau of Investigation took over shortly afterwards, after mounting public pressure. Separate probes are being conducted by the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau, which recently arrested Sushant's former flatmate.

