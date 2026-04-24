Annu Kapoor clarifies ‘dudhiya badan’ remark on Tamannaah Bhatia, addresses backlash: ‘I don't have lust'

Annu Kapoor, who faced criticism last year over his comment on Tamannaah Bhatia, has now clarified the context behind his remark and addressed the controversy. Annu Kapoor clarifies controversial comment on Tamannaah Bhatia's performance. (Instagram)

The controversy began during an earlier interaction with Shubhankar Mishra, where Annu reacted to Tamannaah’s performance in Aaj Ki Raat and said, “Mashallah kya dudhiya badan hai (Oh my god, what milky body she has),” a statement that quickly went viral and sparked mixed reactions online. (Also read: ‘Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a frivolous person’: Annu Kapoor recalls bad experience with actor, his 'sasta' comment )

Annu Kapoor clarifies controversial comment on Tamannaah Bhatia In a recent conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Annu Kapoor elaborated on how the comment came about. He explained that during a show in the US, he and his team were discussing song choices for contestants and were looking for something slightly tricky. When Aaj Ki Raat was suggested, he appreciated its composition and, after watching the video, praised Tamannaah Bhatia’s performance, adding that his reaction was limited to acknowledging her dance.

Responding to the backlash, the actor maintained that the reaction was intensified because of the language used. He said, “Some people abused me over it, and some said that in English ‘milky body’ is also used. If you say it in English, it’s fine, but in Hindi it becomes a problem. Abuse in our own language hits harder, but if you say the same thing in English, no one has an issue. If I had said ‘milky body’, there would have been no problem. What age would she be—28, 30? My children are that age. Just because I said ‘dudhiya badan’, people started calling me an old man and trolling me.”