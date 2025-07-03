Anshula Kapoor announces engagement to boyfriend Rohan Thakkar: ‘Since 2022, it’s always been you’

Boney Kapoor and late Mona Kapoor's daughter Anshula Kapoor announced her engagement to boyfriend Rohan Thakkar. She took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures from the special day, as Rohan popped the question in New York’s iconic Central Park. She made their relationship public in 2023 on Instagram. Anshula Kapoor got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Rohan Thakkar in New York.

Anshula Kapoor announces engagement

In the caption, Anshula penned a long note to describe how the special day was planned by Rohan and what was her reaction. She began, “We met on an app. Started talking on a random Tuesday at 1.15AM. We spoke until 6am that morning. And somehow, even back then, it felt like the beginning of something that mattered. 3 years later, in my favourite city, in front of the castle in Central Park, he proposed! At exactly 1.15 AM India time! And somehow the world paused just long enough for the moment to feel like magic.”

‘Never been the girl who believed in fairytales’

She went on to add, “Just the quiet kind of love that feels like home. I’ve never been the girl who believed in fairytales.. but what @rohanthakkar1511 gave me that day was better. Because it was intentional. Thoughtful. Real. Us. I said yes. (red heart emoticon) Through ugly tears, shaky laughs, and the kind of happiness I can’t put into words. Because since 2022, it’s always been you. I’m engaged to my best friend!!! My safe place. My person. Fav boy, fav city… and now, my fav YES! (First meal after had to be shake shack because our first conversation was around the love of the shroom burger! IYKYK).”

Anshula had gone public with her relationship in 2023. The duo seemingly celebrated their one-year anniversary in Maldives, and Anshula shared a picture from the vacation. Anshula is the daughter of Boney Kapoor and his first wife, Mona Shourie Kapoor who died in 2012. She is also Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor’s half-sister and shares a close bond with them.

Anshula was recently seen in the Karan Johar-hosted reality show The Traitors.