Anshula Kapoor says ‘not easy’ to see half-sisters Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor being trolled: It’s extremely unfair

Bollywood filmmaker Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi’s daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, have often been subjected to criticism, both for their performances and appearances, since entering the film industry. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, their half-sister Anshula Kapoor expressed her sadness over the trolling they endured, describing them as “the bravest girls” she knows. Anshula Kapoor opens up on Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor facing trolling.

Talking about Janhvi and Khushi facing trolling online, Anshula said, "When it comes to the brutality of the outside world, it is harsh. It’s not easy to see someone you love being trolled. It doesn’t matter if it is your sister or any loved one; it’s not easy to have that emotion work through you. They are the bravest and kindest girls that I’ve had the pleasure of knowing. And they truly are all heart."

She added, “There’s a way to give criticism when it comes to work; to help in terms of what we call positive criticism. But when criticism becomes about everything else, it is actually trolling, and it is no longer criticism. It is extremely unfair for people to judge somebody they don’t know when they go personal. It is very unfair for someone in their twenties or their teenage years to go through something like that when it’s unwarranted.”

Since their debut in the film industry, Janhvi and Khushi have often faced intense scrutiny online. From their acting skills to their fashion choices and speculations about them having gone under the knife, both sisters have been frequent targets of trolling. While Janhvi has spoken about the pressures of living up to her mother’s legacy, Khushi too faced criticism following her debut in The Archies.

Anshula, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor's recent and upcoming work

Anshula was most recently seen in the reality television show The Traitors. Janhvi is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming movie Param Sundari, which also stars Siddharth Malhotra. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on 1 August. She also has Karan Johar's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari in the pipeline, which also stars Varun Dhawan in the lead role. Khushi, on the other hand, was last seen in the movie Nadaaniya, which faced a lot of criticism. She is yet to announce her new project.