Antim box office day 3: Salman Khan's film records second-highest opening weekend of 2021 with 18.61 cr collection

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma's Antim: The Final Truth witnessed a rise on Sunday, collecting ₹7.55 crore on its third day. The rise in collection pushed led to the film collection ₹18.61 crore on its opening weekend.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Antim goes from strength to strength with each passing day… Growth on Day 2 and 3 indicates it has found appreciation… #Maharashtra leads, despite 50% occupancy… Weekdays crucial for healthy Week 1 total… Fri 5.03 cr, Sat 6.03 cr, Sun 7.55 cr. Total: ₹18.61 cr. #India biz.”

#Antim goes from strength to strength with each passing day… Growth on Day 2 and 3 indicates it has found appreciation… #Maharashtra leads, despite 50% occupancy… Weekdays crucial for healthy Week 1 total… Fri 5.03 cr, Sat 6.03 cr, Sun 7.55 cr. Total: ₹ 18.61 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/lRY6KdZ74M — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 29, 2021

According to Bollywood Hungama, Antim has now recorded the second-highest opening weekend of 2021. It also recorded the second-highest opening weekend in the past 20 months at the box office.

Also read: Salman Khan asks fans to not bathe Antim posters in milk, says 'give it to poor kids'

On the other hand, John Abraham's film Satyameva Jayate 2 found only a few takers. The film, according to Box Office India, collected ₹9.45 crore through its four-day opening weekend. The film opened to ₹3 crore on Thursday, collecting ₹1.85 crore on Friday, ₹2.1 crore on Saturday and ₹2.5 crore on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi is slowly inching towards the ₹200 crore-mark. The Akshay Kumar-starred collected ₹2.05 crore on Sunday, pushing the total box office collection so far to ₹189.12 crore.

“#Sooryavanshi gathers speed again on [fourth] Sun… #Maharashtra and #Gujarat continue to yield best returns… The journey to ₹200 cr begins: will it hit double century?… [Week 4] Fri 71 lacs, Sat 1.43 cr, Sun 2.05 cr. Total: ₹189.12 cr. #India biz,” Taran tweeted.

Although Bollywood is still finding its feet at the box office following the several months' lockdown, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the industry is preparing to release some big movies in December. These include Ranveer Singh's ‘83 and Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey. Marvel Studios will also be releasing Spider-Man: No Way Home in the coming month.