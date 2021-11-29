Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Antim box office day 3: Salman Khan's film records second-highest opening weekend of 2021 with 18.61 cr collection
Antim box office day 3: Salman Khan's film records second-highest opening weekend of 2021 with 18.61 cr collection

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma's Antim: The Final Truth has beaten John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2 at the box office. 
Salman Khan gears up for the release of Antim: The Final Truth, in Mumbai on Monday. (ANI Photo)(Girish Srivastav)
Published on Nov 29, 2021 06:08 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma's Antim: The Final Truth witnessed a rise on Sunday, collecting 7.55 crore on its third day. The rise in collection pushed led to the film collection 18.61 crore on its opening weekend. 

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Antim goes from strength to strength with each passing day… Growth on Day 2 and 3 indicates it has found appreciation… #Maharashtra leads, despite 50% occupancy… Weekdays crucial for healthy Week 1 total… Fri 5.03 cr, Sat 6.03 cr, Sun 7.55 cr. Total: 18.61 cr. #India biz.” 

According to Bollywood Hungama, Antim has now recorded the second-highest opening weekend of 2021. It also recorded the second-highest opening weekend in the past 20 months at the box office. 

Also read: Salman Khan asks fans to not bathe Antim posters in milk, says 'give it to poor kids'

On the other hand, John Abraham's film Satyameva Jayate 2 found only a few takers. The film, according to Box Office India, collected 9.45 crore through its four-day opening weekend. The film opened to 3 crore on Thursday, collecting 1.85 crore on Friday, 2.1 crore on Saturday and 2.5 crore on Sunday. 

Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi is slowly inching towards the 200 crore-mark. The Akshay Kumar-starred collected 2.05 crore on Sunday, pushing the total box office collection so far to 189.12 crore. 

“#Sooryavanshi gathers speed again on [fourth] Sun… #Maharashtra and #Gujarat continue to yield best returns… The journey to 200 cr begins: will it hit double century?… [Week 4] Fri 71 lacs, Sat 1.43 cr, Sun 2.05 cr. Total: 189.12 cr. #India biz,” Taran tweeted. 

Although Bollywood is still finding its feet at the box office following the several months' lockdown, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the industry is preparing to release some big movies in December. These include Ranveer Singh's ‘83 and Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey. Marvel Studios will also be releasing Spider-Man: No Way Home in the coming month. 

 

Monday, November 29, 2021
