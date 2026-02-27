Anubhav Sinha shares challenge of filming graphic sexual assault opening scenes in Assi: 'I was disgusted with myself'

Director Anubhav Sinha, whose film Assi begins with a few graphic scenes of sexual assault, has shared that it was a challenge to bring them on screen. Speaking with Screen, he said that he "really had to go into the depths of my evil to get to that point." He also talked about a shot that he hates. Anubhav Sinha spoke about his new film Assi and its cast members.

Anubhav Sinha on Assi graphic scenes of sexual assault When asked about the graphic scenes, Anubhav replied, "I had no idea what I was going to do with it. I wrote it for over two hours at dusk. By the time I got up, it was night. I was disgusted with myself. I mailed it to my co-writer, Gaurav Solanki, thinking he’d say it’s very bad. But he said it’s lovely. That’s how it evolved. It was instinctive. We didn’t design it. I really had to go into the depths of my evil to get to that point. That shot where the camera is under the car is the dark depths of evil. I hate that shot. But it does its job."

How did Anubhav cast Kani Kusruti He was asked how he decided to cast Kani Kusruti for the rape survivor’s role. "Of course, I watched Kani for the first time in All We Imagine As Light (2024) and wow! Strangely, I never thought of her until Mukesh Chhabra brought up her name. And that’s why you have casting directors. She’s fantastic, man!" he said.

About Assi In the film, released recently, Kani plays the role of a rape survivor, whereas Taapsee Pannu essays the role of her lawyer. The film revolves around a Delhi woman's quest for justice following a violent sexual assault, and focuses on the obstacles faced during the police and court proceedings.

Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, and Revathy. Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, and Seema Pahwa have special appearances. The movie follows Parima (Kani), a married woman living in Delhi, who is abducted and sexually assaulted by a group of men.

Assi tracks the traumatic aftermath, focusing on the police investigation and the subsequent legal battle. The film is produced by T-Series and Sinha's own Benaras Mediaworks. Assi also marks the third collaboration for Taapsee and Anubhav after their work in 2018's Mulk and Thappad, which released in 2020.