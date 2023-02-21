Anubhav Sinha trains his lens on Kandahar for his next; Vijay Varma to headline (Exclusive)

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha is making a long format series based on the incident of the plane hijack in Kandahar in 1999, which we have exclusively learnt. The yet-to-be-titled drama will be an in-depth narration of what happened between December 24 - 31, 1999. From what we have gathered, the series is yet to go on floors, however, the makers have picked their cast members.

Actor Vijay Varma will be headlining the series with a prominent character. The 36-year-old is collaborating with Sinha for the first time. On the note collaborations, the series will also feature Pankaj Kapur, who also stars in Sinha’s yet-to-be-released directorial Bheed. Another reunion that will happen on the screen with the project is of the real-life brothers-in-law, Kapur and actor Naseeruddin Shah. The series will also have actor Mandira Bedi in a pivotal role. Not much is known about the characters the above-mentioned actors will be portraying.

The series is currently in the pre-production stage, will soon go on floors and stream on a leading OTT giant.

Coming back to the hijack incident, was one of the most tragic terrorist incidents where 176 passengers were held hostage by five Pakistani militants. Several projects have been made on the episode, right from the 2003 Bollywood film Zameen, 2008’s Hijack by Kunal Shivdasani, the 2010 Malayalam movie Kandahar by Major Ravi and others.

Despite repeated attempts, Sinha, Varma and the network didn’t get back to us till the time we went to the press.