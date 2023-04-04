Anupam Kher: Today, Indian cinema is not dependent on a certain kind of hero

534 films, let that sink in. That’s the number Anupam Kher has touched in his career, and he recently announced his 535th film, a Kannada project titled Ghost with Ravi Teja. Actor Anupam Kher has signed his 535th film. (AFP)

And shooting down the notion that actors stop bagging meaty roles after a certain age. “Choosing roles is a luxury now. We have young writers writing stories for people who are above 60. Fantastic things are happening. I did a film recently called The Signature, it is a love story made by a Marathi director Gajendra. I have signed one-two more films. There’s a film I have done with Vidyut Jammwal. Then there’s Satish Kaushik’s Kaagaz 2, and Emergency. I am challenging myself in different ways,” he says.

The 68-year-old emphasises on stories revolving around people of his age group, and not being neglected. “New scripts are written, and they are not by 70-year-old screenwriter, they are coming from 30-year-old writers. Today, Indian cinema is not dependent on a certain kind of hero. I recently got an award for Best Actor!,” says Kher.

And that also explains his dedication towards fitness. His social media is proof of working out, taking swimming lessons, and more. It is also because so many senior actors are competing for the same role. “All the more reason for us to be physically fit. When people are casting you for films, and when they see the person trying to be physically fit, it gives them courage not only because they are a good actor, but they have a hunger. I am hungry as far as I am concerned. I will never say ‘bahaut kaam kar liya, ab nahi’ This is the best field, there’s no syllabus here, there’s always something new happening,” explains the actor.