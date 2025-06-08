Anupam Kher's car gets stuck in ‘jungle’, he climbs wall to reach set of film with Prabhas: ‘Kya kya karna padta hai’

Actor Anupam Kher has shared a video from one of his recent adventures in Hyderabad on how his car got stuck in a 'jungle' and he had to reach the set of his film after climbing a wall. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Anupam posted the clip as he gave an account of what happened that led to the situation. (Also Read | ‘Tired’ Anupam Kher falls asleep on Boman Irani's lap inside car after Tanvi The Great's screening in Cannes. See pic) Anupam Kher shared a video from Hyderabad.

Anupam Kher shares video of how he reached his film set

The video started with Anupam, dressed in a white T-shirt, grey pants, and a cap, standing near a car. It was seen stuck on a narrow road surrounded by greenery. A small wall separated the set and the actor.

In the clip, Anupam said, “Aaj mera driver yaha par film ki shooting ke liye rasta bhool gaya. Dekho jungle mein le aaya. Shooting meri uss taraf hai (Today my driver forgot the route to my shooting here. See he brought me to a jungle. My shooting is on the other side)." The camera showed a forest-like area at first, and then the sets on the other side of the wall.

Anupam talks about his profession

A smiling Anupam gave a glimpse of several people standing near the wall to help him. He said, “Ab jo unit ke baaki log hai, woh mujhe jungle se seedhiyon pe chadhake leke jayenge. Dekho, kya kya karna padta hai iss profession ke liye (Now, the other people of the unit will take me from the jungle via a ladder. See what all I've to do for this profession)."

Laughing, he said, "Sab log mujhe lene aaye hai. Gaadi meri atak gayi hai (Everyone has come to take me. My car is stuck here)." The actor then stood on a chair and stepped on a ladder before climbing the wall with ease. After reaching the other side, he thanked those who helped him. Sharing the video, Anupam wrote, "Iss taraf se uss taraf (From this side to that)! In my 40 years of cinema journey, I have entered my shooting locations in different ways! But today was not only unique but quite comical too."

"Shooting in Hyderabad for #Prabhas starrer untitled film, my driver decided to be adventurous. Soon we entered a jungle kind of a place and then hit a dead end. Car couldn’t be reversed! What happened next please watch it here! #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai," he concluded.

Anupam's upcoming films

Anupam recently announced his next yet-to-be-titled film with Prabhas. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, this will mark Anupam's 544th film. The actor will also appear in Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, and Neena Gupta. The film will release in theatres on July 4.

Anupam is gearing up for the release of his directorial Tanvi The Great on July 18. The film stars Karan Tacker, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swamy, and Iain Glen.